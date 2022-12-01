Headline News

9-1-1 phone lines down for some Bancroft residents

December 1, 2022

By Nate Smelle
The Bancroft detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police confirmed that 9-1-1 emergency calls from phone numbers beginning with the numbers “332” are not being connected at the moment.
While service crews from Bell Canada are working to restore the service, those needing to access emergency services are advised to contact: the police at 1-888-310-1122; Bancroft Fire Department at 613-332-2442; or, an ambulance at 613-332-6601.
The Bancroft OPP and Bancroft This Week will continue to keep the piblic updated on this issue as the situation evolves.



         

