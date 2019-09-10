The Sew N’ Sews of HHPL

September 10, 2019
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The Sew N’ Sews meet at Hastings Highlands Public Library every Wednesday. The quiet whirl of sewing machines and laughter filter through the book shelves and bring smiles to those who are just popping by the library to exchange a book.
The gatherings start at 10 a.m. and the members work together until 3:30 p.m. Each member can either work on their own project or work together to create a group project. This year they are creating a Christmas quilt for the silent auctions at HHPL’s annual murder mystery fundraiser.
The Sew N’ Sews welcome all fabric artists to come and share in the knowledge of craft making and camaraderie. The members say the best part about the weekly meetings is not only sharing skills and talents with others but also the social time, sharing skills and techniques and spinning ideas off each other.