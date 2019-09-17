Eagles Nest planning fall work bee

September 17, 2019
By Chris Drost
Work bees are nothing new for this community. This age-old tradition continues in North Hastings with people coming together to do everything from cutting firewood for a wood share program to organizing a fundraiser dinner for a family who has lost its home to fire.
Following the success of last October’s successful work bee, The Stewards of Bancroft Eagles Nest Park will be holding another one on Saturday Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Stewards check the trails, signage and other facilities in the park to ensure they are in good condition for the thousands of visitors who come to the park each year. The fall is one of the most popular times to visit Eagles Nest for the fall colours and a great time to do any maintenance while the bugs are at bay.
This year has been a very busy one for Eagles Nest. Map brochure boxes have had to be refilled at least twice per week because of the number of visitors. The tourism centre at the town has also indicated that there has been a lot of interest generated in Eagles Nest and that the brochures have been flying off the shelf.
While the group continues to raise funds for its work through a combination of collection boxes, memorials and donations, it needs volunteers to come forward and lend a helping hand for just a few hours, or whatever they can offer.
Plans for the work bee include relocating plants to stop foot traffic in areas of cultural sensitivity, adding protective edging to signage, installing equipment and checking all the trails according to a pre-determined check list. With the work expected to begin in the near future on trail refurbishment as part of the Hastings Trails project, the Stewards want to ensure all other aspects of the park are in top shape before the winter.
A traditional work bee isn’t all work. There will be hot coffee, treats and a delicious chili lunch that also includes a vegetarian option. For anyone wanting to get involved but not having a lot of time to commit, this is a great way to get out, do something positive for the community and meet a few like-minded people.
For more information and to let the group know you would like to participate in the work bee, call 613-332-6246 or email info@bancrofteaglesnestpark.ca The Stewards would like to know numbers in advance to ensure they have plenty of food on-hand for the event.