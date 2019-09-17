Headline News

Medicine Walk reveals the healing power of plants

September 17, 2019

Sept. 17, 2019

By Nate Smelle

On Saturday, Sept. 14 educators from the Algonquin Inodewiziwin EarlyON Centre hosted a Medicine Walk with Joe Pitawanakwat of Creator’s Garden in Peterborough. Throughout the full-day workshop, Pitawanakwat shared knowledge regarding a wide range of plants growing throughout North Hastings and the Great Lakes region.
As a child Pitawanakwat said he spent a lot of time alone in nature, exploring the trails behind his home on the Wikiwemikong First Nation on Manitoulin Island. Although he grew up immersed in a landscape full of plants, he said it was his wife Kristy that sparked his passion for the healing potential of plant-based medicines when she gave him a book on edible and medicinal plants while he was studying in the classical guitar program at Cambrian College.
Immediately feeling called to devote his time and energy to expand his knowledge of plant-based medicines, by the end of the school year Pitawanakwat had decided to leave college so he could focus his attention on plants. He said the decision to leave school was made easier by the fact nearly all the medicine knowledge holders for the Wikiwemikong First Nation died that same year. Luckily, one of the surviving keepers of this knowledge was his Grandmother Thecla Pheasant.
“There was one fateful year where we just lost a whole bunch of people,” Pitawanakwat said.
“One of the last medicine knowledge holders was my Grandma, so we started spending more time with her. Then I was able to really start learning about plant medicine.”
Pitawanakwat is very grateful for the knowledge his Grandmother shared with him, and the opportunity she gave him to carry on their family and community’s tradition. He noted that most of the teachings his Grandmother passed on to him were given to her in a similar manner by her mother and his great-Grandmother Bridget, a midwife and medicine women. When people pay attention to nature and everything the plants are saying, Pitawanakwat said it is easy to figure out what medicinal purposes a plant can be used for. Ideally it is best to look at a plant in as many ways as possible, he said.
“The more you look at a plant, the more obvious its use becomes. You can look at its history of use and how it has been used over the past 10,000 years or so. You can look at all the research that has been done on it to figure out its chemistry. The more ways you look at it the more obvious it will become.”
Understanding how much potential there is for plant-based medicines to improve the quality of people’s lives, motivates Pitawanakwat to share what he has learned with others. Oftentimes, he said people falsely believe that access to such medicines is “super-complicated.” This is a misunderstanding Pitawanakwat strives to dispel.
“I want people to see how accessible and how easy it [plant-based medicine] is,” he said.
“Everything that we get in the hospital, from the doctor, or at a pharmacy comes from this source – plants. We are at this really unique time right now with the recognition of Indigenous knowledge where we all can have access to the source and just go right to where it all comes from. When we do that we are going to be able to achieve a better life here.”
Describing the Great Lakes region as a “beacon of plant-based medicine” Pitawanakwat added “The times when we feel the most alive are when we are going back here. The idea here is that when it comes to sickness or injury, when we get the knowledge we need to go back to Ontario, we are going to achieve a better life. Especially if we get all our food from here. The more often we get the knowledge we need to live here, the better life we are going to have … the more blackberries we are going to eat.”
While walking the Heritage Trail with the group before lunch, Pitawanakwat explained how some of this medicinal plants lining the path could be used to treat everything from a headache to a heart condition. He also pointed out plants that could be used to help heal people with mental health issues, digestive problems, low bone density, and a variety of other conditions. One of the things that makes the study of Indigenous plant-based medicines so interesting and exciting to Pitawanakwat is that it is not shackled or limited by a need to generate profits for shareholders.
“We are able to do things that the system hasn’t been able to do, because the system relies on profit and the system relies on business,” explained Pitawanakwat.
“So, somebody who is subjected to business is not able to make a lung medicine or a sciatica medicine because it costs too much. When there is no profit they won’t do it. But, when you go right to the source you still can clean lungs, you can remove sciatica and you can do all this great stuff.”



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Medicine Walk reveals the healing power of plants

Sept. 17, 2019 By Nate Smelle On Saturday, Sept. 14 educators from the Algonquin Inodewiziwin EarlyON Centre hosted a Medicine Walk with Joe Pitawanakwat of ...

Painting rocks for turtles

Sept. 10, 2019 by Kristena Schutt-Moore What do paint, rocks, books and turtles have in common? Fun at the North Hastings Public Library and a ...

Happy 30th Maynooth Madness

Sept. 3, 2019 By Chris Drost Described by organizers as being 30 years in the making, the successful 30th annual Maynooth Madness on Saturday, Aug. ...

The birch bark canoe returns to the York River

Aug. 27, 2019 by Kristena Schutt-Moore The weather was perfect for a canoe ride on Friday, Aug. 23 and the Anishinaabe Baptiste Community Organization and ...

HH going after RED funding

Aug. 20, 2019 By Chris Drost While it will take second priority to the funding application to the Rural Economic Development Fund under the Economic ...

Successful Ride for the Trust

Aug. 13, 2019 By Chris Drost North Hastings Community Trust’s Ride for the Trust – Trust the Ride, on Saturday, Aug. 11 was another great ...

Maynooth celebrates Pride

Aug. 6, 2019 By Nate Smelle More than 150 people gathered in Logger’s Field on Sunday afternoon for the closing celebration of Maynooth Pride weekend. ...

Algonquin Inòdewiziwin Centre blossoms through intergenerational education

July 30, 2019 By Nate Smelle As the Algonquin Inòdewiziwin EarlyON Child and Family Centre approaches its first anniversary, those instrumental in making the centre ...

Pet Fest raises awareness of animals in need

July 23, 2019 By Nate Smelle Animal lovers descended on Millennium Park in Bancroft on Saturday, July 20 for Home Again Animal Rescue’s second annual ...

New To You gets a new look

July 16, 2019 By Kristena Schutt-Moore The volunteers of New To You have been working hard since early January to give the New To You ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support