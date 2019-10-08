Headline News

Word of Life expanding outreach

October 8, 2019

Oct. 8, 2019

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

A lot of people know that the Word of Life Outreach Church located at 2016 Hwy 127 in Lake St. Peter has its own thrift store in the basement. But, how many people know that the funds raised from the sale of the second-hand items go towards stocking the shelves and upkeep of the community food bank the church hosts?
While there are donations made to the food bank, much of the food items are ordered and purchased with funds raised at the thrift store. The store sells gently used second-hand items, from clothes and accessories to kitchen appliances and furniture. Often when a tragedy happens in the community, such as a fire or flood, the church searches its collection and offers items to a family in need.
The food bank serves the community members of Maynooth, Maple Leaf, Combermere, Madawaska and Whitney. However in emergency situations exceptions are made and they do work with other community food banks to help ensure that community needs are met. 
Currently the food bank volunteers are creating Thanksgiving turkey baskets and to help raise awareness about the thrift store and the food bank, they will also be hosting turkey draws. Those that stop by to check out the thrift store are able to put their name in a draw for a turkey. The hope is that those coming to the store will help spread the work that the church is doing, bring in more volunteers and help the church help more people in need.
One of the other ways they are looking at expanding is bringing back the monthly Thursday loonie lunches over the winter months. But this time they also hope to make the lunches deliverable so that those that can’t leave their home due to health or physical limitations can still participate in the community event and get a healthy hot lunch.  
Those interested in more information about the Word of Life Outreach Church and its programs are invited to stop by the thrift store every Tuesday to Saturday or call 613-338-2121.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Word of Life expanding outreach

Oct. 8, 2019 By Kristena Schutt-Moore A lot of people know that the Word of Life Outreach Church located at 2016 Hwy 127 in Lake ...

NH celebrates first Culture Days

Oct. 8, 2019 By Nate Smelle Last weekend, more than 40 local artists and businesses joined forces to help North Hastings host its first ever ...

Roosman Touching Jazz

Oct. 1, 2019 By Nate Smelle Catching up with painter Arne Roosman at his home/studio in Coe Hill, Bancroft This Week recently had the opportunity ...

Studio Tour creates opportunities to share

Sept. 24, 2019 By Nate Smelle The warm weather and fall colours provided a perfect atmosphere for art enthusiasts to explore the creative spaces of ...

Medicine Walk reveals the healing power of plants

Sept. 17, 2019 By Nate Smelle On Saturday, Sept. 14 educators from the Algonquin Inodewiziwin EarlyON Centre hosted a Medicine Walk with Joe Pitawanakwat of ...

Painting rocks for turtles

Sept. 10, 2019 by Kristena Schutt-Moore What do paint, rocks, books and turtles have in common? Fun at the North Hastings Public Library and a ...

Happy 30th Maynooth Madness

Sept. 3, 2019 By Chris Drost Described by organizers as being 30 years in the making, the successful 30th annual Maynooth Madness on Saturday, Aug. ...

The birch bark canoe returns to the York River

Aug. 27, 2019 by Kristena Schutt-Moore The weather was perfect for a canoe ride on Friday, Aug. 23 and the Anishinaabe Baptiste Community Organization and ...

HH going after RED funding

Aug. 20, 2019 By Chris Drost While it will take second priority to the funding application to the Rural Economic Development Fund under the Economic ...

Successful Ride for the Trust

Aug. 13, 2019 By Chris Drost North Hastings Community Trust’s Ride for the Trust – Trust the Ride, on Saturday, Aug. 11 was another great ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support