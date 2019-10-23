General News

MPS thanks community for new swing set

October 23, 2019

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

Maynooth Public School unveiled their new swing set on Friday, Oct. 4 and all the students were very excited to see their new playground equipment.
The school was the second place winner in the annual McDougall Family Fun Contest in the spring and received a prize of $3,000 towards the building of their new set of swings.  The school ordered the swings in July and two weeks before the unveiling, the swings were completed.
MPS principal Lisa McKenna-Sutherland says that the school wants to say thank you to those who helped get the school to second place and all those who came to help get the playground refurbished to include the swing set. “We had a lot of community support, some votes even came from outside of Ontario, and a lot of Maynooth Public School friends and family supported the project.”
The entire school got together to plan and fundraise to help offset the rest of the cost for the structure. McKenna-Sutherland said that the Maynooth school council helped raise “a huge financial portion of the total cost.”
MPS student Willow said, “There wasn’t enough room for everyone before, now it’s easier to share. What I like best about them is that the whole school worked together to get them.”
Before the swing set was put in, the school playground only had four swings, and they were very popular with all the students. With the new structure the school has doubled the amount of swings available to students. 
“I think the new swing set is good because the seats are lower to the ground so it’s easier for younger students to use them.” explained MPS student Autumn before returning to the swing where she and a friend of hers took turns pushing each other on the swing.
The whole student body loves their new swing set and they thank everyone who helped bring it to their playground.



         

