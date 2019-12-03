Headline News

December 3, 2019

By Chris Drost

Just like the cookies in the Smile Cookie fundraising campaign, everyone had a big smile as committee members of the North Hastings District Hospital Auxiliary gathered with Tim Horton’s owner Shawn Murphy for the cheque presentation in the hospital lobby on Nov. 28.
Glenna Armstrong of the NHDHA said, “We hoped to raise $10,000 and actually raised $9,975. That is pretty close and that is a lot of cookies for this small town.” Armstrong added that many of the committee members are seniors and some even came out to help using their walkers. “We are just thankful that it was good weather.”
Part of the reason for their success was that the TD Bank, Scotiabank and Kawartha Credit Union agreed to let them sell cookies in their place of business. The Corner Café at the hospital also sold cookies for them.
Murphy, said, “It was a good year for all the Smile Cookie campaigns across Canada, raising $10 million nationally. He noted that the Bancroft campaign had great results for a community of this size.
The good news is that this extra infusion of cash is making it possible for the hospital to purchase a much-needed birthing bed as the current one is no longer fully functional.



         

