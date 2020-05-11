Pet owners uncertain about preventative care during pandemic

May 11, 2020
May 11, 2020
By Chris Drost
It is springtime and with the change in the weather pet owners will be starting to think about annual check-ups for their dog and preventative measures such as heartworm and flea and tick control. With the ongoing provincial restrictions that limit the work veterinarians can do to emergencies, pet owners are left scratching their heads about what is available.
The Bancroft Times contacted veterinary clinics in Apsley, Bancroft and Barry’s Bay to find out more about preventative medication this season. All clinics are adhering to the provincial regulations but each are dealing with preventative medication in different ways.
At Faraday Animal Hospital in Bancroft, if a pet has been seen by the clinic in the past year and if the dog was tested last year, and the full treatment was followed, curbside pick-up of the medication is available. This is with the full understanding of any risks. With some medications, a blood test is not required. They will work with each individual client to determine the best course of action.
Apsley Veterinary Services says that as long as they already have a pre-existing vet and patient relationship, they will work on a case by case basis to provide preventative medications. If an animal was tested and had full treatment last year, they have the option of waiving the blood test.
In Barry’s Bay, the Algonquin East Animal Clinic is still only doing urgent care as per the regulations. If you are already an established patient, they may mail the medication, but everything is on a case by case basis. For dogs that were puppies last year or for ones that have never been on preventative medication, they will do a blood test. For those who have been consistent in testing their pet and giving medication, they will dispense the medication but will do a test at their next appointment when things open up.
The best advice, according to the local clinics, is to give them a call to discuss the best individual course of action for your pet.