Pet owners uncertain about preventative care during pandemic

May 12, 2020 By Nate Smelle Every young hockey player dreams of one day playing the sport they love professionally. For Bancroft’s Tori Howran, on ...

May 12, 2020 By Michael Riley GivingTuesday heralds itself as the international day of giving, where communities are united to share with and empower each ...

May 11, 2020 By Nate Smelle Although the COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold on most community-based activities throughout Ontario, it hasn’t slowed turtle guardian ...

May 11, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore When North Hastings Children’s Services closed its doors on March 18 due to COVID-19 they knew they would have ...

May 11, 2020 By Chris Drost It is springtime and with the change in the weather pet owners will be starting to think about annual ...

May 6, 2020 By Michael Riley One of Bancroft’s strengths is its artistic and creative spirit, featured in the works of photographer Harold Eastman, stained-glass ...

May 6, 2020 By Michael Riley If it seems that you’ve been waiting an extra long time to take delivery of that item you ordered ...

May 6, 2020 By Chris Drost Last year, the North Hastings Community Fish Hatchery’s 13th annual Pig Roast/ Fish Fry and Auction really was lucky ...

May 5, 2020 By Michael Riley Funding for Canada’s 6.5 million seniors has gotten a big boost by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic. ...

May 5, 2020 By Nate Smelle Bancroft’s Trevor McDowell recently took a huge step forward towards his dream of becoming a professional hockey player. While ...