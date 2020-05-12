Letters

Seniors’ homes a mess

May 12, 2020

May 12, 2020

To the Editor,

The seniors’ homes are in a mess today because people aren’t encouraged to speak out.
Why encourage wrong and then have problems to deal with later?
This is only coming to light now due to the COVID-19 virus but it’s been going on for awhile.
There aren’t enough younger people here to take the course which is easy but the job isn’t and some leave in a week or so.
The homes are all understaffed and the workers are run off their feet so some things have to be forgotten about.
The workers pay needs to be increased by 50 per cent immediately which would encourage folks province wide to apply.
Why would anyone use these homes as a money maker? Didn’t these folks help to build this country? They deserve much better.
Why is there more money to look after the criminals – give it to the seniors instead.
Sure there are some homes at or above the standards but they are very few.
The government needs to run roughshod over the regulations and start anew.
Since our governments have paid out a lot of money lately where will the funds come from to deal with this issue?
Winston E. Ralph
Bancroft



         

