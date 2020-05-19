Headline News

Long weekend marks beginning of Ontario’s reopening

May 19, 2020

May 19, 2020

By Nate Smelle

Last week, just in time for the Victoria Day long weekend, the provincial government announced that some seasonal services and activities would be permitted to open because key public health indicators were continuing to show progress.
The businesses allowed to open as a result of the government’s announcement were all focused on encouraging tourism and recreational activities. The list included: golf courses (with clubhouses open only for washrooms and restaurants open only for take-out); marinas, boat clubs and public boat launches; private parks and campgrounds to enable preparation for the season, and to allow access for trailers and recreational vehicles whose owners have a full season contract; and, businesses that board animals, such as stables.
“During the last several weeks, the people of Ontario have been called on to make incredible sacrifices to help us stop the spread of COVID-19, including staying home from work, closing down businesses and going without a regular paycheque,” said Premier Doug Ford. “However, we are reopening even more of our businesses beginning this long weekend. We are taking a cautious, balanced approach to our economic reopening, to protect the health and safety of everyone.”
As part of the Ford government’s “cautious, balanced approach” to reopening the provincial economy, it was also announced that starting on May 19 some retailers, seasonal businesses and health/community service providers would be allowed to open or expand their services. Reopening this past Tuesday were retail services that are not in shopping malls and have separate street-front entrances with measures in place that can enable physical distancing; and, seasonal businesses and recreational activities for individual or single competitors. Businesses offering animal and pet care services, such as grooming, training, and regular veterinary appointments); as well as those providing indoor and outdoor household services such as housekeepers, cooks, cleaning and maintenance are also now permitted to reopen. In addition, the provincial government has now also lifted essential workplace limits on construction.
In terms of health care, it was also announced that certain health and medical services such as in-person counselling, in-person services, virtual health services, and scheduled surgeries, would also be allowed to resume.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the government said Ontario’s chief medical officer of health will be closely monitoring situation to advise when public health restrictions can be “gradually loosened,” or if they need to be tightened. In the meantime, the public is advised to continue to adhere to public health measures, including practicing physical distancing, wearing a face covering when physical distancing is difficult or not possible, practicing proper cough and sneeze etiquette, regular hand-washing, and staying home when ill.
On the afternoon of May 19, Ford also announced that schools throughout the province would also remain closed for the rest of the 2019/2020 school year. In addition, he indicated that later this summer the government would release a plan to “strengthen learning and safety protocols” that enable students and staff to return to in-class instruction for the 2020-21 school year.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Bancroft Curling Club launches mask-making initiative

May 19, 2020 By Nate Smelle Over the past few months people from communities throughout North Hastings have been finding ways to work together while ...

Long weekend marks beginning of Ontario’s reopening

May 19, 2020 By Nate Smelle Last week, just in time for the Victoria Day long weekend, the provincial government announced that some seasonal services ...

Radio host reflects on covering pandemic

May 19, 2020 By Nate Smelle Bancroft’s Moose FM radio broadcaster/reporter Mathew Reisler has been on the front lines covering the COVID-19 pandemic since it ...

Feds earmark $500 million for arts, culture and sports

May 19, 2020 By Chris Drost On May 8 the federal government announced $500 million for the arts, culture sector and sport sector to help ...

Bancroft receiving less property taxes

May 19, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore Many towns and municipalities have pushed back tax installment deadlines, and many have seen a drop in taxes being ...

Some families still waiting for COVID-19 government funding

May 12, 2020 By Michael Riley The government of Ontario has initiated enhanced and expanded funding changes to the Special Services at Home program for ...

Howran drafted seventh overall to NWHL

May 12, 2020 By Nate Smelle Every young hockey player dreams of one day playing the sport they love professionally. For Bancroft’s Tori Howran, on ...

GivingTuesdayNow inspires donations locally and abroad

May 12, 2020 By Michael Riley GivingTuesday heralds itself as the international day of giving, where communities are united to share with and empower each ...

Turtle conservation continues amid COVID-19

May 11, 2020 By Nate Smelle Although the COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold on most community-based activities throughout Ontario, it hasn’t slowed turtle guardian ...

NHCS supporting area youth and families

May 11, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore When North Hastings Children’s Services closed its doors on March 18 due to COVID-19 they knew they would have ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support