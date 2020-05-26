Headline News

Graphite Bible Camp reacts to provincial announcement

May 26, 2020

May 26, 2020

By Chris Drost

This is the second in a series of reports about large camps in the region and how they are facing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the provincial government formally cancelled overnight camps during its press conference of May 19, the board of directors for Graphite Bible Camp quickly convened to confirm some hard decisions.
A few hours later a letter from camp director Brad Ferguson appeared on the Facebook page. The letter explained that “it is with heavy hearts that we, along with our board of directors, have decided to cancel our previously announced summer programming for the 2020 season.”
While the province has not ruled out the possibility of day camps being able to operate, Ferguson says much will depend on the restrictions. “If we cannot handle the restrictions, then no, we will not be able to open a day camp,” added Ferguson.
Some of the regulations are expected to be around physical distancing, hand washing, having a certain amount of space around each individual etc. “We know it would be difficult to keep children away from each other but if the parameters are attainable, we will try,” explained Ferguson.
This will be the first time in 60 years that Graphite Bible Camp will not run. Besides the disappointment that it will create for many, there is also the financial implications for the camp and the impact on local businesses that typically supply goods and services for the camp.
“Some parents, even those whose children were still on a waiting list, have stepped up to donate the registration fees regardless of whether or not the camp runs,” says Ferguson. Local people have been sending in some sizable donations. “People understand,” says Ferguson.
Each year a large number of local children have been able to have a free camp experience at Graphite. Ferguson explains that it will be a great disappointment to those families.
The other important consideration in whatever decisions are made, is the staff. The safety of staff and campers is the priority.
In the interim, camp organizers are eagerly waiting to hear about the new requirements for operating a day camp. Announcements will be made once those regulations have been reviewed by the board and a decision made if and when to proceed with a day camp this year.
“I never would have dreamed that camp would not be running for the first time in 60 years,” says Ferguson in his heartfelt letter.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Loving life at 105 and still going strong

May 26, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore The public has been social distancing and self-isolating for months, but the special occasion of a birthday can bring ...

Climate activist and stewardship council work together to ‘green’ Bancroft

May 26, 2020 By Nate Smelle Thanks to Bancroft 10-year-old climate striker Brynn Kilpatrick and Ian Hendry on behalf of the Bancroft Area Stewardship Council, ...

Graphite Bible Camp reacts to provincial announcement

May 26, 2020 By Chris Drost This is the second in a series of reports about large camps in the region and how they are ...

COVID-19, what is next for the community?

May 26, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore COVID-19 and what is next for the community were the two topics that were discussed during the Peterborough and ...

Auto sales decline with COVID-19

May 21, 2020 By Michael Riley Automotive sales have taken a hit during COVID-19 due to the restrictions on non-essential businesses put in place by ...

Bancroft Curling Club launches mask-making initiative

May 19, 2020 By Nate Smelle Over the past few months people from communities throughout North Hastings have been finding ways to work together while ...

Long weekend marks beginning of Ontario’s reopening

May 19, 2020 By Nate Smelle Last week, just in time for the Victoria Day long weekend, the provincial government announced that some seasonal services ...

Radio host reflects on covering pandemic

May 19, 2020 By Nate Smelle Bancroft’s Moose FM radio broadcaster/reporter Mathew Reisler has been on the front lines covering the COVID-19 pandemic since it ...

Feds earmark $500 million for arts, culture and sports

May 19, 2020 By Chris Drost On May 8 the federal government announced $500 million for the arts, culture sector and sport sector to help ...

Bancroft receiving less property taxes

May 19, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore Many towns and municipalities have pushed back tax installment deadlines, and many have seen a drop in taxes being ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support