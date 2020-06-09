Supporting self-care at the manor

June 9, 2020
June 9, 2020
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
Many people are feeling stressed during the COVID-19 pandemic. No one more so than the front line and health care workers. So local doTERRA representatives Troy Miller and Wayne Beker decided to help.
On Thursday, June 4 they made a special delivery of personal protective equipment to the Hastings Centennial Manor. The donation included 1,000 masks, 1,000 sets of gloves and 100 personal care kits. These kits included four different essential oils to help with immune support, relaxation and mood management, Deep Blue pain roll on, and an On Guard hand sanitizer.
To donate these items Miller and Beker applied to doTERRA’s Helping Hands program which recently held an Engage In Good campaign where they were able to raise a total of $750,000 to create the Frontline Support Kits. Of these funds raised, doTERRA donated $250,000 itself. Once the kits were created doTERRA asked its associates to apply for the kits to give to local hospitals, long-term care homes and other health care centres.
In Bancroft, every staff member will receive their own PPE and self care kit.