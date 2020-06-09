General News

Supporting self-care at the manor

June 9, 2020

June 9, 2020

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

Many people are feeling stressed during the COVID-19 pandemic. No one more so than the front line and health care workers. So local doTERRA representatives Troy Miller and Wayne Beker decided to help.
On Thursday, June 4 they made a special delivery of personal protective equipment to the Hastings Centennial Manor. The donation included 1,000 masks, 1,000 sets of gloves and 100 personal care kits. These kits included four different essential oils to help with immune support, relaxation and mood management, Deep Blue pain roll on, and an On Guard hand sanitizer. 
To donate these items Miller and Beker applied to doTERRA’s Helping Hands program which recently held an Engage In Good campaign where they were able to raise a total of $750,000 to create the Frontline Support Kits. Of these funds raised, doTERRA donated $250,000 itself. Once the kits were created doTERRA asked its associates to apply for the kits to give to local hospitals, long-term care homes and other health care centres. 
In Bancroft, every staff member will receive their own PPE and self care kit.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

High demand for backcountry camping in Ontario

June 10, 2020 By Michael Riley The people of Ontario have a new outlet to enjoy the great outdoors as of June 1. Ontario has ...

Ontario to take a regional approach with Stage-2 of reopening the economy

June 9, 2020 By Nate Smelle On Monday, June 8 the Government of Ontario announced that it was moving forward with a regional approach to ...

Hastings County launches proactive COVID-19 response plan

June 9, 2020 By Chris Drost During the last week of May, Hastings County council approved an Economic Development and Tourism COVID-19 Response Plan aimed ...

NPFAQ appeal in limbo until COVID-19 restrictions ease

June 9, 2020 By Michael Riley This story has been corrected from its original version. Scroll to the end for details. No Place for a ...

Local churches ring bells to salute front line workers

June 3, 2020 By Michael Riley Taking inspiration from online videos of people around the world saluting front line workers in a variety of ways, ...

Lemonade Project brings joy to South Algonquin

June 3, 2020 By Michael Riley The South Algonquin Business Association had its general meeting on May 29, the last one until September. It was ...

Work increases for local retailers as doors open

June 2, 2020 By Chris Drost It took a lot of preparation and expense for local retailers to be ready to re-open their doors for ...

i am lovable offers a timely message for people of all ages

June 2, 2020 By Nate Smelle Last December, local author Kimberly Dawn released a very special self-help book for children. Based on her own life ...

COVID-19 and its negative impact on Ontario barbers and hairstylists

June 2, 2020 By Michael Riley While many businesses have been hit hard by COVID-19, none have been more financially challenged than those deemed non-essential ...

Military’s report paints a grim picture of Ontario’s long-term care system

June 1, 2020 By Nate Smelle With the death toll in Ontario’s long-term care facilities due to COVID-19 rising fast, on April 22 the provincial ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support