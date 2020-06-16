Commentary

Out of the woods?

June 16, 2020

June 16, 2020

By Nate Smelle

Bit by bit the world is changing.

With Stage-2 of the province’s economic reopening underway in most communities throughout Ontario, it may appear now that we are returning somewhat to a state of normalcy. With more and more people going back to work the number of cars on the road is growing in line with the amount of pollutants we are dumping into the air, water and soil. As businesses reopen, more opportunities are arising to buy as much of whatever we want, whenever we want it. Opportunities to socialize with one another are also on the rise along with the likelihood of inspiring a second wave of COVID-19.


In some ways reverting back to our old way of doing business will improve our lives in comparison to the way of life we have been adapting to in 2020. In other more threatening and potentially devastating ways our appetite to re-adopt our crisis-causing habits of the past seems to be of more importance than ceasing an unprecedented opportunity to redesign a more sustainable and prosperous society.


Of course businesses can’t stay closed forever. And sure, it would be nice to have a few beers with your buddies in the basement again. However, I have to wonder whether we are leaping from one stage of the grand reopening of Ontario to the next too quickly.

Would not staying “closed” a little bit longer – with the exception of curbside services and essential businesses still in operation – be a safer more prudent approach to addressing this global public health crisis? 


Would not a little more time to redesign our way of doing business and develop a long-term strategy for sustainability help us put our best foot forward into the future? 


Could we not be taking a more careful approach in terms of public health with reopening the economy?

Considering how since the beginning of this mess experts and politicians have been talking about the likelihood of a second and even a third wave, I personally think we have once again chosen to set our sights on short-term profits instead of long-term self-care. Taking into account that we live in a place often referred to as “Cottage Country” – a destination with a relatively low number of positive COVID-19 cases – there seems to me to be a significant chance that reopening the economy just in time for the summer tourist season is not likely to reduce the potential of fostering community spread in municipalities like ours.


As far as I am concerned, and I hope that I am wrong, we are a long way from being out of the woods yet. Still, the opportunity, our opportunity to turn this crisis to our advantage exists. It is ours for the taking. That is if we choose to learn from our mistakes and apply those lessons moving forward.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Mayo Lake Road and Hartsmere Road rehabilitation to go forward

June 17, 2020 By Michael Riley The rehabilitation of Mayo Lake Road and Hartsmere Road in Carlow Mayo Township will be going ahead within the ...

Algonquin Pikogan’s design speaks to equality and Indigenous ingenuity

June 16, 2020 By Nate Smelle Since time immemorial the land we have come to know as North Hastings has been inhabited and cared for ...

Bancroft COVID-19 Assessment Centre now testing walk-in patients

June 16, 2020 By Nate Smelle The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the Quinte Health Care Hospital in Bancroft is now accepting walk-in patients interested in ...

Art Gallery of Bancroft reopening on June 18

June 16, 2020 By Michael Riley Great news for all the art lovers in town. The Art Gallery of Bancroft will be unlocking its doors ...

Bancroft doctor honoured with Rural Service Award

June 15, 2020 By Nate Smelle Since the Society of Rural Physicians of Canada was established in 1992, they have been the national voice of ...

Child care providers prepare to re-open with limitations

June 15, 2020 By Chris Drost On the afternoon of June 9 Premier Doug Ford announced that child care facilities in the province would be ...

Restaurateurs excited about return of outdoor dining

June 15, 2020 By Chris Drost & Kristena Schutt-Moore The recent announcement made by Premier Doug Ford that restaurants in many regions, including North Hastings, ...

High demand for backcountry camping in Ontario

June 10, 2020 By Michael Riley The people of Ontario have a new outlet to enjoy the great outdoors as of June 1. Ontario has ...

Ontario to take a regional approach with Stage-2 of reopening the economy

June 9, 2020 By Nate Smelle On Monday, June 8 the Government of Ontario announced that it was moving forward with a regional approach to ...

Hastings County launches proactive COVID-19 response plan

June 9, 2020 By Chris Drost During the last week of May, Hastings County council approved an Economic Development and Tourism COVID-19 Response Plan aimed ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support