Trails at Eagles Nest receiving a makeover

June 23, 2020

By Chris Drost

Some local residents and visitors may have already discovered that Bancroft’s Eagles Nest Park is temporarily closed to visitors.

Last year the North Hastings Economic Development Committee obtained funds through the Ontario Trillium Foundation for a trail refurbishment project that includes Eagles Nest and McGeachie Conservation Area in Limerick Township. Hastings Destination Trails Inc. is managing the project on behalf of NHEDC.



Delays in 2019 meant that the Eagles Nest work did not begin until the fall. Once winter set in a little earlier than expected, the remainder of the efforts had to be postponed until this spring once the snow and ice finally disappeared.



HDTI’s Cathy Trimble, says things are moving ahead now with the expectation that the work will be complete in time for the planned launch event on July 30. “We will be refurbishing the trail system in different parts of the park,” says Trimble. The trail to the popular Hawkwatch is receiving considerable upgrades.



Also included in the project is the installation of a new accessible washroom which the Town of Bancroft has asked to be placed in the area of the upper parking lot.



Trimble is encouraged about other work that is about to get underway that includes some exciting new collaborations. Details to come soon.

If all goes as planned, Eagles Nest should be open by the end of July.