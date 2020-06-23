Hastings Highlands council passes fireworks bylaw

June 23, 2020

By Nate Smelle

Taking into consideration information provided by bylaw enforcement officer Dawn Bowers and through several public delegations, Hastings Highlands council recently passed a new bylaw restricting the use of fireworks in the municipality. The bylaw was passed during the June 17 meeting by a vote of five to two, with Councillor Dorothy Gerrow and Deputy Mayor Tracy Hagar voting against it.



Under the new bylaw, the use of fireworks is still permitted on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. between June 20 and the Monday of the Thanksgiving weekend; and on New Year’s Eve, Victoria Day, Canada Day and Labour Day. While permits can be attained from the municipality to set off fireworks during special events on other days, the bylaw also restricts people from setting them off from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.(dusk).

The bylaw also prohibits the use of fireworks at all times when a fire ban is in effect. For those who choose to ignore the bylaw fines of $100 to $1,000 can be issued.



Pointing out that the municipality does not have any procedures in place to implement fines or issue permits Councillor Alex Walder proposed an amendment calling for no fines or permits are issued until “fair processes and practices” are approved by council and in place. Walder’s amendment also passed by a vote of five to two with Gerrow and Hagar voting against it.