Maynooth Farmers’ Market fully open

June 23, 2020

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

Maynooth’s Farmers’ Market has been a staple event during the weekends in North Hastings for over 10 years. And now that the government has pulled back on COVID-19 restrictions they are up and running once again.

Market organizer Chris Hass has moved the market from its traditional place at the Old Maynooth Community Centre to her front lawn at Memories Tea Room and Bakery on the mains street in Maynooth. She says, “I couldn’t close it, these vendors rely on the market. And so do many shoppers.”



Vendors are spaced two metres apart from each other and many have created front desks at their booths for easy sanitation between customers and to help keep social distancing measures in place.

Currently the market is running roughly 12 vendors every Saturday. Now that the provincial government is allowing all types of vendors to return to markets Hass is working on plans to reorganize her yard at Memories to allow for more room and ease of access while following COVID-19 restrictions.



The vendors are happy to be back at the Maynooth Farmers’ Market and can’t wait to see all their customers again. The market will be held every Saturday from 10 a.m until 2 p.m.