Second edition Stocked Lakes Guidebook launched

July 8, 2020

by CHRIS DROST, Staff

Following the success of its first edition Stocked Lakes Guidebook, first published three years ago, the Bancroft Area Stewardship Council has launched a revised edition with expanded maps and updated stocking information.
In recognition of the donation of artwork for the front cover by local artist Ingrid Monteith, the official launch event on July 2 took place on the lake that was the inspiration for Monteith’s painting, “Breakfast for Brookies.”
“I am honoured my painting was chosen to represent the Bancroft area stocked lakes. I volunteered with the Fish Hatchery when I first came here. I love fishing and I love that the lakes are being stocked with fish with the same DNA,” said Monteith from her deck overlooking the lake.
The guidebook is an ideal resource for anglers who are looking for new places to cast a line. It includes lake location, size, depth, species, recent stocking lists and information and very importantly, where to access the lake.
“We are excited to have the book finally out. The two-page map of the area is going to be a great resource for people to find the perfect lake,” said Ian Hendry, chair of BASC and lead for the guidebook project.
There are two ways to get a copy of the guidebook. Order online by clicking on the online store on the BASC website, www.bancroftstewardship.ca, or pick a copy up from any one of the following retailers who have graciously offered to sell them for BASC. Call ahead to make sure they have copies in stock before heading out.
• Canadian Tire Bancroft
• Mack Attack Bancroft
• Vance Motors
• Waynes World • Red Steer Meats L’Amable • Wilsons Timber Mart, Bancroft
• Ashlies Books Bancroft • Gagnon Sports Oshawa • Mad Outdoors, Barrys Bay
• Maynooth Gas Bar
• Cheshers Outdoor Store Bancroft • Chris Live Bait, Marmora
“Preliminary online sales have been steady so far and now that so many retailers have offered to have the book available for sale in their business it will be easy for everyone who wants a copy to get one,” explained Hendry. Supplies are limited and so Hendry recommends making your purchase soon so you will not be disappointed. “We have had lots of people asking for this edition since we sold out of the last one.”



         

