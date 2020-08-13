Commentary

Preventative medicine

August 13, 2020

Aug. 13, 2020

By Nate Smelle

When I think of what I love most about this part of Ontario, wetlands are way up there on the list. Often considered expendable obstacles to the idea of “progress” held by developers and industrialists, these essential ecosystems are in fact one of the most fundamental building blocks of our evolution.


As hubs of biodiversity, wetlands provide us with an abundance of ecosystem services allowing us as individuals, and as species to thrive. Acting as a filter and a carbon sink, these soggy landscapes remove the pollution we spew into the atmosphere and clean the air we breathe, while at the same time doing their part to cool our heating home.


Without sending us an invoice, and with the help of turtles, insects, fish, birds, and a variety of reptiles, mammals and amphibians, wetlands purify the water we need to survive.


Yet, despite their obvious contribution to sustaining our collective vitality, their existence is far too often deemed an acceptable form of collateral damage during the cost/benefit analysis conducted prior to putting shovels in the ground.

Now that we have come to understand through the COVID-19 pandemic that we need clean air and water to live; and that without good health our potential as individuals and as a species is at best severely limited, I have to wonder whether if there will be a revitalized push to protect these sacred life-giving spaces.


When we are sick or injured we respond to such personal calamities by going to see our family doctor or to the hospital. When we are feeling well, it is wise to do everything that we can to maintain our good health. Certainly now that the pandemic has exposed the gross under-funding of our health care system, and the consequential weaknesses this lack of resources creates, no politician in their right mind would ever again in our lifetime propose cuts to health-care, or a privatized, for-profit system.
Likewise, nor would any politician who cares about the future of the public’s health support any development that threatens the health of an ecosystem that generously provides us with everything we need to live. To disrespect and destroy the earth that gives us life is to disrespect and destroy ourselves. Like preventative medicine, protecting our wetlands protects the public’s health.


As Chief Seatle of the Duwamish-Squamish First Nations once advised the next generation “Teach your children that the ground beneath their feet is the ashes of their grandfathers. So that they respect the land, tell your children that the earth is rich with the lives of our kin. Teach your children what we have taught our children – that the earth is our mother. Whatever befalls the earth, befalls the children of the earth … This we know: all things are connected like the blood that unites one family.”


Without wetlands, and the clean air to fill our lungs, and clean water to drink and wash they produce, it doesn’t matter if we wash our hands, maintain physical distance, wear a mask, or contract COVID-19.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Tax news from Tudor and Cashel

Aug. 14, 2020 By Mike Riley At the Aug. 4 Tudor and Cashel Township council meeting, council passed a motion to defer any interest on ...

Ontario Parks wants you … for 30 minutes a day

Aug. 13, 2020 By Mike Riley For the month of August, Ontario Parks is trying to inspire Ontarians to become more active with its 30×30 ...

HH adopts guidelines and protocol to protect public and staff from COVID-19

Aug. 13, 2020 By Nate Smelle Hastings Highlands council recently passed a bylaw that puts in place a set of guidelines and protocol to help ...

Pandemic highlights need for political will in addressing homelessness crisis

By Nate Smelle On any given day the team at North Hastings Community Trust work with people who are in one state of crisis or ...

CRA extends payment deadline to Sept. 30

Aug. 6, 2020 By Michael Riley The Canada Revenue Agency announced that they are deferring tax payments that were due Sept. 1 to Sept. 30, ...

Tudor and Cashel’s history illuminates residents’ souls

Aug. 5, 2020 By Michael Riley English historian, politician and writer Lord Acton once said that “history is not a burden on the memory, but ...

Maynooth Pride stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement

Aug. 4, 2020 By Nate Smelle Every year for nearly the past three decades, members of the local LGBTQ2S community and their allies have gathered ...

Area families concerned about drugs start new group

Aug. 4, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore  Local families have started meeting at the pergola in Riverside Park every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. to discuss ...

Misuse of municipal tap leads to usage restrictions

July 30, 2020 By Michael Riley The Township of Tudor and Cashel has had to restrict the use of the water tap at the municipal ...

Mandatory mask policy in North Hastings

July 29, 2020 By Michael Riley On July 17 masks became mandatory in all indoor public spaces, as mandated by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support