General News

Sewing up some training

August 26, 2020

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

Training is an essential part of any service work. In Limerick and Wollaston Townships part of the two fire departments training is their annual summer boot camp. Due to COVID-19 and the resulting restrictions the departments canceled their boot camp for 2020. 


But that hasn’t stopped them from planning ahead to next year to 2021’s boot camp. The plan is to have a specialized training week with both the Toronto Police and the Ontario Mounted Special Services Unit. The fire department is currently fundraising for training props for the boot camp.
The two departments fire prevention officer Cindy Fuerth has created several handmade items and is selling them at Jack’s Butcher Shop and the Paudash Marina. She has created five inch kitty coasters, four inch coaster packs, 12 inch per placemats for their food and water bowls, gift card/business card holders, and Flower of Hope gift bags. 


From each item purchased, 20 per cent will go towards the emergency fire services training fund to be used at the boot camp. The remaining funds will be used to purchase materials to create more items to sell. Fuerth is also looking into creating table place mats, napkins, and coats for small sized dogs for the fundraiser.

Any fire departments interested in participating are welcome to. To register contact Fuerth at cfuerth@omssu.ca. 



         

