General News

YRPS raising funds for Chromebooks for students

November 17, 2020

Nov. 17, 2020

By Chris Drost

With students turning towards doing virtual learning, York River Public School has set its sights on raising funds to ensure students have access to the best technology. A fundraiser is currently underway until Nov. 20 to raise funds for Chromebooks for the school.


“Some of the Chromebooks will be used in the classroom, while others will be used by students working virtually from home,” says principal Lisa Resmer.


The fundraiser, which Resmer calls, “COVID friendly,” is a partnership with Dielman Fundraising Sales. “Everything is done online so we don’t have to handle cash and they do the delivery,” explains Resmer.


The school is encouraging not only the families of students, but the general public, to get involved by ordering online. There are two different catalogues to order from. One includes such things as packaged candies and chocolates for Christmas, while the other has a wide range of merchandise from wrapping paper to gift cards, to car accessories for Dad to barbecue tools and home décor. “We hope it will appeal to as many people as possible,” says Resmer.


The fundraiser finishes up on Nov. 20, well in time to make certain that all the orders arrive in time for Christmas.


To place an order, go to www.wfscanada.com and use YRPS’s ID 7560. Alternatively, you can reach the site through the YRPS Facebook page.
Virtual learning is going well at the school but these funds will help ensure the children are better equipped with up-to-date technology.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Students’ Remembrance Day video well received

Nov. 18, 2020 By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A traditional Remembrance Day ceremony has been held for decades in the gymnasium at St. ...

Turtle mitigation sites along Hwy 62 near completion

Nov. 17, 2020 By Nate Smelle When COVID-19 first took hold in Ontario earlier this year, Kelly Wallace of the Think Turtle Conservation Initiative said ...

Medical officer of health gives update on state of the pandemic

Nov. 17, 2020 By Nate Smelle Last week, Ontario’s science advisory table released its most recent projections detailing the state of the pandemic across the ...

South Algonquin debates modifying its Strategic Plan

Nov. 12, 2020 By Mike Riley South Algonquin Township council discussed its strategic plan during their council meeting on Nov. 4. Their current plan was ...

Food programs mean no one should go hungry

Nov. 11, 2020 By Chris Drost After last year, so joyfully taking over the coordination of the annual Christmas Eve Community Dinner held at the ...

Local family featured in CBC documentary

Nov. 4, 2020 By Chris Drost A local mother and her three children are one of five families featured in a new Markham Street Films ...

Wollaston’s Mayor Shaw abruptly resigns

Nov. 4, 2020 By Nate Smelle Monday morning, residents of Wollaston Township learned that Mayor Barbara Shaw had decided to leave her position on council ...

COVID-19 will affect 2020 hunting season

Oct. 28, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore Safety is always on the mind of those out in the fields during hunting season. But this year there ...

Big changes at Moose FM in Bancroft

Oct. 28, 2020 By Chris Drost There are changes afoot at Bancroft’s Moose FM radio station. Vista Radio Ltd. has begun a consolidation process that ...

Help for homeless in Hastings-Lennox and Addington on its way

Oct. 28, 2020 By Nate Smelle Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in Ontario, so far the province’s homeless population have been among the hardest hit. In ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support