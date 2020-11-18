YRPS raising funds for Chromebooks for students

November 17, 2020

By Chris Drost

With students turning towards doing virtual learning, York River Public School has set its sights on raising funds to ensure students have access to the best technology. A fundraiser is currently underway until Nov. 20 to raise funds for Chromebooks for the school.



“Some of the Chromebooks will be used in the classroom, while others will be used by students working virtually from home,” says principal Lisa Resmer.



The fundraiser, which Resmer calls, “COVID friendly,” is a partnership with Dielman Fundraising Sales. “Everything is done online so we don’t have to handle cash and they do the delivery,” explains Resmer.



The school is encouraging not only the families of students, but the general public, to get involved by ordering online. There are two different catalogues to order from. One includes such things as packaged candies and chocolates for Christmas, while the other has a wide range of merchandise from wrapping paper to gift cards, to car accessories for Dad to barbecue tools and home décor. “We hope it will appeal to as many people as possible,” says Resmer.



The fundraiser finishes up on Nov. 20, well in time to make certain that all the orders arrive in time for Christmas.



To place an order, go to www.wfscanada.com and use YRPS’s ID 7560. Alternatively, you can reach the site through the YRPS Facebook page.

Virtual learning is going well at the school but these funds will help ensure the children are better equipped with up-to-date technology.