Boesberg celebrates Beethoven’s ‘B’ Major in Bancroft

December 8, 2020

By Nate Smelle

When artist Ole Boesberg (AKA Arne Roosman) picks up his paintbrush to create a painting there is almost always music filling him with sound, and fueling his inspiration. Lately, Roosman has been complimenting his creative process with the music of Ludwig van Beethoven.

In honour of Beethoven’s contribution to music, Boesberg has been paying homage to the legendary German composer/pianist in a new series of paintings soon to be on display at The Muse Gallery and Café in downtown Bancroft. To coincide with the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s baptism, he said the exhibit he is calling, Beethoven’s ‘B’ Major in Bancroft, will be on display starting on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Explaining the nature of the challenge he is overcoming with this series of paintings/drawings with charcoal in hand, Boesberg said “I am trying to translate Beethoven’s notes and the surprises in his music. Usually when I tell a story it is all right there – there are people dancing, there is a nude holding a shield, everybody is doing something. I like to tell a story and that’s the kind of impression I want to leave on this canvas.”

Beethoven’s ‘B’ Major in Bancroft by Boesberg will be open for viewing by the public at The Muse Gallery and Café starting Dec. 16 from Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Muse Gallery and Café is located at 23 Bridge Street West in Bancroft.



         

