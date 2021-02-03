General News

Snowmen have a fascinating history

February 2, 2021

Feb. 2, 2021

By Chris Drost

In a year that encourages outdoor activities more than ever, a day of perfect snowman making conditions is generating a lot of creativity and fun, not to mention rosy cheeks for local families. In fact, making sculptures out of snow has apparently become the trendy thing to do this winter.

While people could have been building snowmen or snow sculptures since time immemorial, the earliest record of a drawing of a snowman comes from medieval times, 1380 to be exact.

In 1494 Michelangelo was commissioned by the ruler of Florence to sculpt a snowman in his courtyard.

During the winter of 1511, known as the Winter of Death, the city of Brussels was covered in snowmen. Some were designed to tell stories, others had a political message or made a swipe at the church or government, while others were pornographic.

During the Fort Schenectady Massacre in 1690, Dutch settlers left two snowmen on guard at the gates which had been frozen open. This did not stop 210 French Canadians and Indigenous Americans from taking the fort and killing 60 people.

It is thought that a carrot was used as a nose to make the snowman appear harsh.

The most famous snowman of course, is Frosty. The “Frosty the Snowman” song was written by Walter “Jack” Rollins and Steve Nelson and first recorded by Gene Autry and the Cass Country Boys in 1950, and later recorded by Jimmy Durante.

In the past couple of years, the term “snowman” has sometimes been changed to “snowpeople” to avoid the whole gender reference. This has kicked up a fair bit of controversy. Some think “snowpeople” refers to any kind of creature made from snow while others cannot see past the idea of Frosty suddenly being called “Frosty the snowperson.”

For the final word on snowmen – Did you know that a “melt” is the collective name for a group of snowmen?



         

