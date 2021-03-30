Reflections on getting the vaccination

March 30, 2021

By Chris Drost

I have been vaccinated against a variety of diseases throughout my life, but never before did I feel the same gratitude I felt when I received my first COVID-19 vaccine last week. Perhaps this is because some of the diseases I have been inoculated for seem rather remote and not something you hear much about Canadians getting anymore, mostly because vaccines work. The actual injection was anti-climatic. I felt nothing at all and did not have a sore arm or anything afterwards. The atmosphere at the pharmacy in Northbrook where I received the vaccine was what I would describe as cheerful. People were very happy and obviously relieved to have their turn to get the shot. They had people come from as far away as Fenelon Falls but the pharmacy apparently also received calls from people in North Bay and Windsor looking to get an appointment. An email arrived the next day from the Ontario Ministry of Health indicating the type of vaccine I had, Astrazenica, and the date.

Bancroft This Week reached out locally to learn what others who have had the vaccine had to say about the experience.

Dora Yateman, a member of the local Algonquin community, and her brother, both had the vaccination recently at the township hall in Eldorado. “I am glad I got in,” says Yateman. She says it was all fine, well-organized, the spacing was perfect, they were very cautious and the nurses were really nice. Both she and her brother had a bit of a sore arm afterwards but at the nurse’s advice, kept moving their arms around and it gradually went away. They waited the full 15 minutes after the shot to ensure there were no immediate issues and then were on their way.

“It was very professional,” is how Bancroft resident John Kirby describes his experience in getting the vaccine in Madoc. “It was a good set up, well marked with lots of gate keepers and security.” After answering the basic questions about whether you had been in contact with anyone with COVID-19, he says he was led to a series of well-spaced chairs to wait to be escorted to the area where they checked his name on the list. Four nurses were well-spaced along one wall and after receiving the shot, he was moved to the centre of the room to sit on a chair awaiting the 16 minutes until he could leave. He said a woman with a hand-held device monitored if people were feeling okay and when they could go. He was given an immediate receipt when he asked for one showing he had received the vaccine. He will be getting one by email as well.

Carol Kirby had her vaccination at the Bancroft Legion. “It was very well run. There were lots of people but it moved right along,” she said. There were lots of volunteers to help, which according to Kirby, was very helpful given the number of elderly people on their own. “Everyone seemed happy,” she added.

Doug Bursey, a resident of Hastings Highlands, says getting the vaccine was a good experience. Everything went smoothly and people seemed in a good mood and happy to get it. It was well organized at the Bancroft Legion and the people in line were nice.

“I got a date for my second shot already,” said Bursey.

Deb Jeffrey was delighted to be offered the vaccine last week. “I can’t say how pleased I am. The people were so lovely and nice. I could kick up my heels. I believe this is the beginning of protection for all of us.”