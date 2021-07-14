Uncategorized

Kids’ rock bass derby tradition continues

July 14, 2021

by KRISTENA SCHUTT-MOORE

Staff

The Kids Rock Bass Derby on Paudash Lake has been a tradition of the Paudash Lake Conservation Association for many years. It started as a way to get the invasive rock bass out of the lake and get youth caught on the sport of fishing.

Well it worked! The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting regulations didn’t even slow down the young anglers’ enthusiasm. This year there were 16 anglers who registered and fished off their own boats and docks, then posted pictures of their success on the lake association’s website https://www.paudashlake.org/membership. In total they were able to pull a total of 63 rock bass out of Paudash Lake.
The participants were divided into age related categories. Here is the winner for each category:
• For the Ages 6 and under years category Jack Venner was the winner with 17 rock bass.
• For the Ages seven to eight years category Lia Ritcey was the winner with four rock bass.
• For the Ages nine to 10 years of age category Zachary Shaughnessy was the winner with seven rock bass.
• For the Ages 11 to12 years category Jeremy Dinsdale was the winner with four rock bass.
• For the Ages 13 and up years category Myah Shaughnessy was the winner with 15 rock bass.
Each winner received a $30 gift certificate from the Paudash Lake Marina. The other participants also received $15 gift certificates from the marina. The certificates are good for anything the marina sells, from fishing worms to gummy worms.



         

