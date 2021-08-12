Salamander stickers in hot demand

August 12, 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

COVID-19 has been hard on a lot of organizations, including the Algonquin Wildlife Research Station in Algonquin Park. Instead of their in person fundraisers to help fund area research they have gone online.

One of their most successful fundraisers is their sticker sets that feature area animals. The most popular is their salamander set. So to celebrate they have created another, limited edition salamander set. They will feature illustrations from Peter B. Mills who is a Metamorphosis field guide.

The set will include four vinyl stickers with a white border, a three inch by 1.39 inch spotted salamander, a 2.63 inch by one inch blue-spotted salamander, a 2.5 inch by 1.21 inch eastern newt, and a 2.5 inch by 1.76 inch eastern red-backed salamander.

The sticker sets are available by making a $15 donation to the research station. Shipping is available throughout Canada and the United States. Those interested in catching a set of the limited salamanders are invited to visit www.algonquinwrs.ca and click the support us button on the right top corner of the page, then select the sticker set a donator would like to claim.