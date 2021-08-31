The Preserve at Bancroft Ridge officially open

August 31, 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

On Saturday, Aug. 21 families travelled to Bancroft from all over Ontario to take part in the official launch and grand opening of The Preserve at Bancroft Ridge. The 170 acre property has been in the works since 2017. To celebrate the opening tours were held of the first house built and the preserve.

Of the development 136 acres has remained as a nature preserve. The housing development will be nestled in between the preserve, the Bancroft Ridge Golf Course and the York River and Faraday Creek. Each home property will have a 50 foot by 180 foot backyard that backs onto one of those four features. There will be common areas throughout the property for homeowners to use and they will be managed by the homeowners association. Some of the common areas will feature trails that attach to the Hastings Heritage Trail, the Point which is a dock system located where the York River and Faraday Creek meet.

Those interested in purchasing a property will have a choice of five designs, called Brookview, Eagle’s Nest, Whispering Spruce, Trailside and River’s Edge and all will be built by Guildcrest Homes. All homes will be ground level and have either two or three bedrooms. The target market that The Preserve is looking for is those that are downsizing and wanting to retire as well as those that are just wanting to move into rural settings, yet maintain municipal services.

The goal of John Puffer who is the president of Bancroft Ridge Developments inc. is to create a community with 105 properties for families and retirees and at the same time give back to the natural environment by keeping a large portion of the development in its natural state. That is what inspired the development’s name, The Preserve at Bancroft Ridge.

“It’s nice that that piece of property is always going to be in its natural state,” says Puffer. “It’s a little bit of giving back.”

During the open house the Bancroft Ridge Developments team offered guided or self-guided tours of the model home, tours of The Preserve. The plan is to open the property to buyers in three phases and so far the first phase is already 50 per cent sold out.

Those looking for more information on the development can contact Puffer at 416-917-7242 or sales representative Emma Kearns at 613-332-9080.