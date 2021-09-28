Headline News

Local artists share their love of art

September 28, 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The 29th Bancroft and Area Studio returned this year with 11 artists at nine studio locations sharing their love of art that inspires them to create.


This year the artists included wood worker Lyle Collins, stone carver and painter Andrew Edgar, Wood artists Rene and Elaine Butukofer, painter Nancy McKinnon, glass artist Karen Istead, painter and print maker Freddie Towe, painter and sculptor Ken Fraser, painter Barb Allport, painter Ketha Newman, doll artist Teena Surma and potter Amy Doole. In the first weekend alone the artists were visited by roughly 100 people who came to take in the changing fall colours and the area’s art scene.


One of the tour’s organizers Ketha Newman says that the numbers of visitors were pretty on par with the numbers that they traditionally received pre-COVID-19. At her studio she said, “The nice thing was that people came up pretty staggered, so we didn’t get a whole crowd of people all at once. So it felt really safe. A lot of the people that come out every year on the tour came back as well and it was just really nice to visit with people again.”


All COVID-19 restrictions were held at each studio, and masks were mandatory, and hand sanitizer were available at each location.


Both coordinators Newman and Karen Istead said that this year there were new faces coming to the show and many were new artists. There has been interest for next year’s studio tour already.


Istead explains that it is a juried show and that the board members do review the work and the studio, but that anyone interested can apply to be part of the tour. There are applications available on the website www.bancroftstudiotour.org or contact Istead at kistead)@gmail.com or Newman at kethanewman@hotmail.com.
Several of the studios will be keeping their studios open for visits and shopping via appointment. Contact information can be found on the artist list on the website.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Grand reopening ceremony held at Eagles Nest

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The intermittent chance of rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of everyone who attended the grand reopening ceremony of ...

Gatley gives Airy Pedestrian Bridge cost benefit analysis

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their council meeting on Sept. 1, South Algonquin Township council heard a cost benefit analysis of the ...

Local artists share their love of art

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The 29th Bancroft and Area Studio returned this year with 11 artists at nine studio locations sharing their love of art that ...

South Algonquin vaccination policy passed

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their Sept.1 meeting, South Algonquin Township council voted to pass a vaccination policy, under new bylaw no. ...

NPFAQ and Freymond Lumber reach settlement over proposed quarry

By Mike Riley In a surprise announcement on Sept. 20 at the NPFAQ/Freymond Lumber Ontario Land Tribunal hearing, it was revealed that the two parties ...

Bancroft offers legal indemnification to employees and councillors

By Kristena Schutt-Moore During the Tuesday, Sept. 14 Bancroft council meeting the staff brought forward the motion for a bylaw be passed to bylaw legal ...

Conservatives win HLA, as Liberals earn third term

By Nate Smelle On Sunday, Aug. 15 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau triggered Canada’s 44th federal election when Governor General Mary Simon approved his request to ...

Grand reopening ceremony of non-motorized trails in North Hastings to be held Sept. 24

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On Sept. 7, Hastings Destination Trails Inc. sent out a press release about the grand reopening ceremony for ...

Board of health to increase 2022 municipal levy

By Kristena Schutt-Moore During the financial committee’s reports to the Hastings Prince Edward Board of Health meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 1 the municipal levy and ...

COVID-19 vaccine passport required at certain businesses starting Sept. 22

By Nate Smelle Premier Doug Ford held a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 1 to inform Ontarians that within three weeks, all residents of the ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support