Headline News

Tudor and Cashel resident encourages others to ‘Pass it On’

November 5, 2021

By Mike Riley

In a posting on their Facebook page on Oct. 25, Tudor and Cashel Township revealed that a new resident, Sheila Turner, had created a Facebook page called Tudor and Cashel and surrounding areas Pass it On, where residents can post items they no longer need to be acquired free by other residents who may need said items. The township decided to publicize the new site to get as many residents involved in this new page as possible, although it has no affiliation with the township. So far, the site has been very well received.

Sheila Turner is the creator and administrator of the Tudor and Cashel and surrounding areas Pass it On Facebook group. She moved to the township a couple of weeks ago and while it is currently confined to Tudor and Cashel, she says she has no problem expanding its reach in the future.

The new page has gotten a great reaction from the community on Facebook judging from the supportive comments that have been made, and the group has 99 members as of Oct. 29.

Mayor Libby Clarke says that she only recently heard about the Pass it On Facebook group when she was invited to join, and that she hasn’t yet had the opportunity to meet Turner.

“Perhaps she is new to the community but then again, maybe not too new as the pandemic has certainly changed the face of our community over the past year and a half. The idea is novel and I look forward to seeing how it unfolds,” she says.

Turner says that the group she created was a way to help people who cannot afford or do not desire purchasing things at full price, so it’s basically page to help people when they have items that they’re willing to give away.

“I’ve been in situations where I felt like it was never going to change and where I was always going to be this poor person who’s broke. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t have money, however I agree that when people are struggling, they should definitely have access to free items and that’s why I started this group. I honestly feel like if I can help, I want to. And I want other people to feel those things too,” she says. “So, I’m hoping that they will also post items that they know they can’t use anymore, but they know someone else could probably use.”



         

