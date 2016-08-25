Nothing to do with cheap labour

Hastings—Lennox and Addington MP Mike Bossio hosted an electoral reform town hall last week to inform community members about alternatives to Canada’s first past the post (FPTP) voting system.

The Government of Ontario is prioritizing mental health for emergency service workers.

Three local businesses are coming together for a great cause to honour a famous Canadian band.

Bancroft town council has decided to take over the collection and management of its recycling program. It is currently handled by an outside contractor. It made the decision at a closed meeting; last week Greenview Environmental presented the cost figures involved.

The future of the Wollaston and Limerick Union Public Library located in Coe Hill is up in the air after the Limerick municipal council decided to withdraw from its agreement with Wollaston, effective the end of this year.

“For the last few years I’ve always dreamed, and I know the community has dreamed, about having a splash pad at Riverside Park,” Bancroft Councillor Tracy McGibbon said, sitting down to talk about a possible water haven for community members.

Dozens of people turned out last week to share tales of abuse of power – the power supplied by Ontario’s Hydro One. One after another, residents came forward to chronicle their ever-rising hydro bills, which in many cases now exceed housing costs. Speaker after speaker identified how often they were forced to make choices between essentials, skimping on food in order to pay for their electricity.

An Earth Sciences professor with property on Jeffrey Lake is looking out for the Freymond quarry proposal. She wants to see it properly peer reviewed, and to make sure that locals understand the scientific language being used in the studies to come.

Hastings County and Lennox and Addington County will receive close to $2.5 million for infrastructure development.

Bancroft has known for a couple of years that it has a serious problem dealing with its sewer water. The amount it is paying to the Ontario Clear Water Agency (OCWA) to treat its wastewater every year is about half a million dollars — more than it is collecting in fees from those on the sewer system. This is driving the township deeper and deeper into debt. By next year, the debt is expected to soar well over the $2 million mark. It’s a cost level that threatens to erode the town’s future ability to pay its bills.