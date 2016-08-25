The Good Food Market is on the move

August 25, 2016
The Community Development Council of Quinte is excited to announce that our Good Food Market Program is moving! Beginning with our next market on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. 12 a.m., we will be located at the Heart of the Park, located at 26B Station Street, behind the post office. The market will continue to operate year round on the first Thursday of every month from 10 a.m to noon at this new location.
Since the Good Food Market started in Bancroft last fall, we have served over 550 customers. The market offers all residents of Bancroft and surrounding area, regardless of income, the opportunity to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at a lower than retail cost. Some of the fresh produce offered is potatoes, cabbage, onions, celery, cucumber, green onions, apples, oranges, carrots, broccoli, lettuce, tomatoes, bananas and kiwi.
The Good Food Market is funded by Hastings County.
For more information contact program co- ordinator Jim Mallabar at 613-968-2466 or gfb@cdcquinte.com the CDC website is: www.cdcquinte.com.