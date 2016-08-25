General News

HPEPH plans to give community hydration stations

August 25, 2016

By Sarah Sobanski

Hastings Prince Edwards Public Health (HPEPH) is looking to help local communities stay hydrated.

As apart of the new Water Does Wonders theme by the Healthy Kids Community Challenge, HPEPH is accepting applications for places to install water stations. Not-for-profit and publicly funded organizations are encouraged to apply for water bottle refill stations, water fountains, water coolers and other water dispensers.

“By purchasing new hydration stations for the community, we hope to make it easier for kids and their families to choose water as their beverage of choice to stay healthy and hydrated,” said Emma Pillsworth, local project manager for the Healthy Kids Community Challenge for Hastings Prince Edward. “Water is essential to keep kids’ bodies working and growing properly and we want to make it as readily available as possible.”

The initiative plans to support better access to water for children and their families. The idea is that the more hydration stations available, the more water Hastings Prince Edwards locals will drink.

The Water Does Wonders theme came into effect in July, and will run until March 2017. It aims to raise awareness that water is a healthier alternative than sugary juices and sodas — which children often reach for first.

Over half of a child’s body weight is water, which HPEPH reported means water is essential to keeping their bodies working and growing properly. It also said children develop their dietary preferences between birth and four years old. It suggested that making water a drink of choice for children early on encourages drinking more water later in life.

The challenge promotes a series of themes geared towards children’s health in physical activity, healthy eating and healthy habits. It stems from over $1 million in funding towards healthy living in surrounding counties by the province over the next three years.

“I am excited to move forward with the second theme of Ontario’s Healthy Kids Community Challenge,” said Dr. Eric Hoskins, Minister of Health and Long-Term Care. “Helping kids and their families to make healthy choices in their everyday lives is an important part of our plan to help Ontarians lead happier, healthier lives.”

“We have lots of great activities planned as a part of this theme, including a social marketing campaign, community hydration stations, a water education month in schools, competitions, and much more,” said Pillsworth. “There will be a number of opportunities for kids, families, and other community members to participate in Water Does Wonders activities in schools and at community events.”

Publicly funded and not-for-profit organizations in Hastings Prince Edward counties can submit their applications for hydration stations at healthykidshpe.ca/community-hydration-stations/. HPEPH will accept applications until Sept. 30.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Electoral reform town hall greets enthusiasts and skeptics

Hastings—Lennox and Addington MP Mike Bossio hosted an electoral reform town hall last week to inform community members about alternatives to Canada’s first past the post (FPTP) voting system.

Paramedics’ mental health paramount

The Government of Ontario is prioritizing mental health for emergency service workers.

The hippest viewing party in town

Three local businesses are coming together for a great cause to honour a famous Canadian band.

Bancroft decides to take over town recycling

Bancroft town council has decided to take over the collection and management of its recycling program. It is currently handled by an outside contractor. It made the decision at a closed meeting; last week Greenview Environmental presented the cost figures involved.

Library future uncertain

The future of the Wollaston and Limerick Union Public Library located in Coe Hill is up in the air after the Limerick municipal council decided to withdraw from its agreement with Wollaston, effective the end of this year.

Local councillor wants to make a splash

“For the last few years I’ve always dreamed, and I know the community has dreamed, about having a splash pad at Riverside Park,” Bancroft Councillor Tracy McGibbon said, sitting down to talk about a possible water haven for community members.

Hydro hurting locals

Dozens of people turned out last week to share tales of abuse of power – the power supplied by Ontario’s Hydro One. One after another, residents came forward to chronicle their ever-rising hydro bills, which in many cases now exceed housing costs. Speaker after speaker identified how often they were forced to make choices between essentials, skimping on food in order to pay for their electricity.

Professor worries over quarry

An Earth Sciences professor with property on Jeffrey Lake is looking out for the Freymond quarry proposal. She wants to see it properly peer reviewed, and to make sure that locals understand the scientific language being used in the studies to come.

Federal tax funding announced for local municipalities

Hastings County and Lennox and Addington County will receive close to $2.5 million for infrastructure development.

Someone left the water on

Bancroft has known for a couple of years that it has a serious problem dealing with its sewer water. The amount it is paying to the Ontario Clear Water Agency (OCWA) to treat its wastewater every year is about half a million dollars — more than it is collecting in fees from those on the sewer system. This is driving the township deeper and deeper into debt. By next year, the debt is expected to soar well over the $2 million mark. It’s a cost level that threatens to erode the town’s future ability to pay its bills.