New committe for nonn-profit

September 7, 2016

By Sarah Sobanski

Council members from Bancroft’s sister townships have formed a volunteer committee with the North Hastings Non-Profit Housing Corporation.

The new committee includes Municipality of Faraday Reeve Carl Tinney, Township of Limerick Reeve Sharon Carson, Township of Carlow Mayo Reeve Bonnie Adams and Municpality of Hastings Highlands Mayor Vivian Bloom. It will stand in to review operations and plans for the corporation and complex, which suffered a board walk-out and fire in May.

Bancroft Mayor Bernice Jenkins said she looks forward to the participation of her peers from neighboring townships. She didn’t join the committee because she worried it might cause a conflict of interest.

“I believe I was asked if I was in, and my response was I have an absolute interest,” said Jenkins. “But there were others besides myself who would not have a conflict of interest. I would be sitting at the council table if [the committee were to present to council].”

She added, “I believe that the people who have been elected have a vested interest in the [corporation] and [that they] are well chosen. It’s a very, very important to our town. I’ll be watching with real interest.”

