General News

West Nile found in Belleville

September 7, 2016

By Sarah Sobanski

Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health (HPEPH) has found West Nile in the Belleville area.

Mosquitoes carrying the virus were found in August. It was the first time West Nile was reported during the summer season.

HPEPH keeps an eye on mosquitoes with carbon dioxide baited light traps in 17 locations across Hastings and Prince Edward Counties. It reported it ships the caught insects to a laboratory where they are tested for West Nile virus.

HPEPH reported the virus is carried by mosquito’ss which feed on infected birds. It then spreads to people and animals through the mosquito’s bite. It can’t be spread through person-to-person contact.

Many people don’t show symptoms of the West Nile virus, but they can include fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, confusion, severe headache, sudden sensitivity to light, tremors, numbness, or vision loss.

HPEPH recommended staying indoors during peak mosquito activity at dawn and dusk. It also said to wear light-coloured clothing and long-sleeved shirts, pants, socks and a hat to deter mosquito bites. People can also apply insect repellents containing DEET or lcaridin.

HPEPH suggested local residents should get rid of standing water around their homes where mosquito’ss might lay their eggs.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Naloxone to be distributed to opioid addicts

A new program is looking to quell the use of opioids in Ontario.

Local activist comes out of his shell for turtle species

A local man is hoping to inspire locals to save endangered species.

New committe for nonn-profit

Council members from Bancroft’s sister townships have formed a volunteer committee with the North Hastings Non-Profit Housing Corporation.

Study continues for dog bylaw

By Tony Pearson Bancroft council took a look last week at a new bylaw to regulate the number, behaviour, and charges for dogs in the ...

Hastings Highlands debating residential shipping containers

The other day, it occurred to me that duck camp was right around the corner. This thought caused me to go through the checklist of things I need to organize before late-September comes. They are licences, firearms, ammunition, calls, blinds, hunting clothes, boots, waders, GPS units, decoys, batteries, cameras, SD cards, boat, motor, camo cloth and pickled eggs.

Electoral reform town hall greets enthusiasts and skeptics

Hastings—Lennox and Addington MP Mike Bossio hosted an electoral reform town hall last week to inform community members about alternatives to Canada’s first past the post (FPTP) voting system.

Paramedics’ mental health paramount

The Government of Ontario is prioritizing mental health for emergency service workers.

The hippest viewing party in town

Three local businesses are coming together for a great cause to honour a famous Canadian band.

Bancroft decides to take over town recycling

Bancroft town council has decided to take over the collection and management of its recycling program. It is currently handled by an outside contractor. It made the decision at a closed meeting; last week Greenview Environmental presented the cost figures involved.

Library future uncertain

The future of the Wollaston and Limerick Union Public Library located in Coe Hill is up in the air after the Limerick municipal council decided to withdraw from its agreement with Wollaston, effective the end of this year.