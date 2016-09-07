Renowned local landscape artist takes her turn at AGB

September 7, 2016

By Sarah Sobanski

The Art Gallery of Bancroft (AGB) is kicking off September with an exciting exhibition of local landscapes.

The show In the Prevailing Wind features Eganville area artist Kathy Haycock. It opens Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

“I hope that the public sees some very lively rhythms with lots of movement in the paintings, not just static images,” said Haycock before the opening. “I hope that they’re moved by them in that way.”

Haycock drew her inspiration from Ontario’s living landscapes. Her collection reflects the impact of the elements on the natural world.

“I had been doing a lot of paintings that reflected the current conditions, like the wind, the seasons, the weather or the flow of water,” explained Haycock. “I had also been painting a lot of trees that had been sculpted in their growth by the weather and rock that was moulded by erosion. The natural forces in nature really read in a painting as lively motion.”

Haycock has been painting professionally since 1998. She grew up surrounded by paintings by Maurice Haycock, her father. She started painting after he had passed.

“Maybe I was intimidated,” suggested Haycock, remembering her father’s work, which often captured the beauty of northern and Arctic landscapes. “Then I was hooked because painting is such an all-embracing experience — being out within the landscape. Being there and becoming a part of it made me a lot more even when I wasn’t painting. The experience of being in the forest or outdoors driving somewhere was much richer because of seeing compositions and colours and shapes and lights and shadows.”

Before becoming a painter, Haycock and her partner owned a log home construction and supplies business. They sold the business in 2005.

The Ottawa native has had her work shown in Toronto, Nunavut and the United States. She is also represented in Cube Gallery in Ottawa, Bittersweet Gallery in Burnstown, Eclipse Gallery in Huntsville, Wilno Craft Gallery in Wilno and her own studio, the Woodland Gallery in Eganville.

“It’s fairly traditional and representative work. It’s more impressionistic than abstract,” said Haycock when asked to describe her style of painting. “It’s self-taught, I haven’t had lessons. It’s an enthusiastic, spontaneous response to the landscape. I am influenced by my dad, and A.Y Jackson and Tom Thomson. I grew up with a lot of A.Y Jackson paintings because he and my dad painted together for 30 years.”

Haycock is also hosting a painting workshop at the AGB Sept. 11, and an artist’s talk Sept. 25 where she plans to bring in a fresh field sketch. Details can be found at www.artgallerybancroft.ca and at www.kmhaycock.com.