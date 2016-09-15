Letters » Submissions

Local ladies to perform for community causes

September 15, 2016

The Broads-way ladies come together once again to raise funds for several worthwhile causes.

Elizabeth Emmerson and Judy Edgar have put together a fabulous program that includes some  Broadway tunes,  well known classics and  some newer tunes. A great variety sure to please.

“This time we are raising funds for several causes,” says Judy Edgar, one of the producers. They include Social Justice without Borders, a committee raising funds for those in our own community through North Hastings Community Trust, and those beyond our borders by sponsoring a Syrian refugee family. Their goal is $30,000 for NHCT and $30,000 to help support the family during their first year in Canada.  Cangrands is an organization that helps grandparents who find themselves having to raise their grandchildren for various reasons and some 25 per cent of the money raised at this concert will be donated to them.  Often they are doing this while living on government pensions. Youth in Action will be running the food concession and holding a 50/50 draw and, of course, the bar will be operated by Hospice North Hastings.

Once again our favourite MC, Joey Shulman, joins us to introduce the numbers and add his own shtick. Performers most people are familiar with are Elizabeth Emmerson, Mary Burbidge, Amanda Yanch and Patricia Whitlaw.  Joining the “broads” for this show are Rev. Lynn Watson and Judy Edgar. Our friends are the members of St. Paul’s United Church Choir and our wonderful accompanists are Valerie Switzer, Heather Johns, Craig Davidson and Brad Carlton.

The shows are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Village Playhouse.  Tickets are available at Posies and Harvest Moon, and are just $15 each. Judy says they wanted to keep the tickets affordable so people can afford to buy a ticket and spend an enjoyable afternoon or evening.

Submitted

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

