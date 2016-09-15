Letters » Submissions

Baptiste Lake colour cruisies helping towards $60,000 goal

September 15, 2016

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Nazrin, a refugee from Iran, was a guest of Shining Waters Presbytery hosted at St. Paul’s United Church in Bancroft. She was beautiful, sitting shyly beside one of her sponsors.

In broken English, Nazrin shared her impressions of the last 11 months as a new Canadian living in Peterborough. When the slide showed a picture of winter’s first snow she shook her head and said she didn’t like it. The next slide was of her daughter, Nadia, making snow angels in a neon pink snow suit, and a hand-made tuque and mittens. She didn’t really like Canadian food, but enjoyed her meal that day at The Hastings Station Restaurant. She sobbed when she talked about the help and care she had received from her sponsors, knowing that there were so many that were not as lucky as she.

North Hastings’ Social Justice without Borders is committed to the Ahmad family, a family of five from Syria, living now in Turkey. I invited her and her family to come again, especially in about three weeks when the fall colours would be at their peak.

As Canadians we have been blessed with an incredibly beautiful landscape, but we can take it for granted until someone with fresh eyes reminds us of all that we have.

Social Justice without Borders is committed to the Ahmad family but equally as committed to this community and the huge job of raising more than $60,000. So you have an opportunity to do it all – help the Ahmads, and help your neighbour who is struggling to put food on the table, and pay their hydro bill, and also stop for a few hours to appreciate the gift of beauty we are so blessed with here.

Pat and Wally McColl are making their pontoon boat available for Colour Cruises of Baptiste Lake – bring your camera or sketchbook, and a friend or two, and enjoy the company of these oh so, gracious hosts.

Cost is by donation which will be shared between St. Matthew’s United Church in the Baptiste village, and Social Justice without Borders. There are two scheduled dates: Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, but private bookings are also available. Call the McColls at 613-332-5364 to book your colour cruise of beautiful Baptiste Lake.

Submitted by Rev. Lynn Watson

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Wood stacking competition comes to Barry’s Bay Kevin Lockau, right, Les Neville, left, and Anya Gansterer, centre, pose in front of a Keystone Arch woodpile designed by Lockau and Neville who travelled from Bancroft to take part in the There is Art in Your Woodpile competition in Barry’s Bay on Saturday, Sept. 10. Vote on your favourite creative woodpile scultpure until Oct. 8. See more page 11. / SARAH VANCE Special to This Week

Art show combines local industry and talent

It was a race against the clock for the many teams who spent the day creatively stacking wood at the South of 60 Visitors Centre in Barry’s Bay.

Gamers welcome at Bancroft library

Video games will soon be available at the Bancroft Public Library (BPL).

To date, this is the oldest picture of Bancroft’s Hastings Street recorded by the Bancroft North Hastings Heritage Museum. It was taken around 1875. / SUBMITTED

Using history to fund historical site

The Bancroft North Hastings Heritage Museum is hosting a visually interactive trip down memory lane.

Naloxone to be distributed to opioid addicts

A new program is looking to quell the use of opioids in Ontario.

Local activist comes out of his shell for turtle species

A local man is hoping to inspire locals to save endangered species.

New committe for non-profit

Council members from Bancroft’s sister townships have formed a volunteer committee with the North Hastings Non-Profit Housing Corporation.

Study continues for dog bylaw

By Tony Pearson Bancroft council took a look last week at a new bylaw to regulate the number, behaviour, and charges for dogs in the ...

Hastings Highlands debating residential shipping containers

The other day, it occurred to me that duck camp was right around the corner. This thought caused me to go through the checklist of things I need to organize before late-September comes. They are licences, firearms, ammunition, calls, blinds, hunting clothes, boots, waders, GPS units, decoys, batteries, cameras, SD cards, boat, motor, camo cloth and pickled eggs.

Electoral reform town hall greets enthusiasts and skeptics

Hastings—Lennox and Addington MP Mike Bossio hosted an electoral reform town hall last week to inform community members about alternatives to Canada’s first past the post (FPTP) voting system.

Paramedics’ mental health paramount

The Government of Ontario is prioritizing mental health for emergency service workers.