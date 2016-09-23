General News

MP bringing together council of youth

September 23, 2016

By Sarah Sobanski

Hastings—Lennox and Addington MP Mike Bossio is inviting youth to form a new Constituency Youth Council (CYC).

Youth ages 15 to 19 are invited to apply to Bossio’s new CYC — an initiative popping up with MPs across the area such as Bay of Quinte MP Neil Ellis. The CYC will bring together 10 to 20 young people from the riding to help get young voices heard on the federal level.

“I am delighted to meet young people from my constituency,” said Bossio. “Meeting and listening to them will be very educational for all of us, whether on political decision-making either on issues that concern young people of today.”

The council initiative comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “young voices must be part of our decision making process.” It’s a push to engage youth in the Government of Canada and to better understand the issues that matter to them.

The initative will work to encourage an understanding of the youth in the riding by the MP, and help young people better understand the “Canadian political process.”

“I applaud the federal government for beginning an initiative to receive feedback and hear the concerns of young people in regards to decisions that the government is making and various other issues,” said Town of Bancroft councillor Bill Kilpatrick. “It is refreshing to see youth opinions and concerns being taken into account by the government during the decision making process. I also think this provides a valuable educational opportunity in terms of how government functions and policy is created.”

The CYC is looking to have members from a “variety of schools, neighbourhoods and local associations.” It will meet “several times a year” and cover issues such as “climate change, access to employment, LGBTQ issues, peacekeeping, and other topics that matter most to the community.”

Interested young people can apply to the Hastings—Lennox and Addington Youth Council until Sept. 30. Applications can be found at the MP’s constituency office in Napanee, on the Mike Bossio Facebook page or at https://mbossio.liberal.ca/news-nouvelles/constituency-youth-council/.

