General News

Fish and game club brings gun law concerns to MP

September 23, 2016

By Sarah Sobanski

The Bancroft District Fish and Game Protective Association hosted Hastings—Lennox and Addington MP Mike Bossio to have its members’s firearm concerns brought to the federal government.

Tuesday, Sept. 13 saw 30 members of the association attend a meeting with the MP at its clubhouse.

Association one-year director Paul Goggan said he thought the meeting went well.

“He’s going back to find out more information for us. He was quite surprised,” said Goggan following the meeting. “We want him to understand the issues so that we have someone in Ottawa that understands our concerns.”

One of the top issues on the docket was the reclassification of Ruger 10\22 magazines or 22 long rifle caliber magazines designed for the 10\22 platform.

“We talked about the restriction on the magazines for the Ruger 10\22. It [impacts] 100,000 people in Canada. Most of the people who own that gun would have bought the magazine that holds 25 bullets. The reason we’re concerned is that [by] prohibit[ing] the magazine, they’ve made us all criminals. We’re all in possession of this right across Canada,” explained Goggan. “It’s a very popular gun. It’s more of a fun-gun for shooting .22 bullets. We feel that there is no reason for the RCMP to have done this. What they’re saying is the magazine will fit into a pistol so therefore you shouldn’t have it for the rifle.”

New firearms marking regulations, were also discussed. According to the Canadian Firearms Blog all firearms made or imported to Canada must be stamped with the word “Canada” or “CA” as of June 1, 2017.

“They want to stamp “Canada” on every firearm that comes into Canada. We feel that it is going to cost about $200 per gun to be able to do this. We see absolutely no reason to have to do this,” said Goggan. “Last night, Mike was giving us an estimate more of $25, but each gun, because we don’t have any of this equipment in Canada — it can only happen after each gun comes into Canada — every gun that comes in, each one would have to have its own press to be able to stamp each one of them separately. So we can see that it’s going to be quite a difference [in prices] there.”

The association released it views the RCMP has a “sole right to decide classifications or reclassifications of firearms”, which it expressed shouldn’t be the case. At the meeting it was discussed that there should be a panel of experts designated to gun law.

“The other issues that were brought up were the RCMP classifying and reclassifying the guns. We’re not against the RCMP being involved, but we don’t think they should be soley the only persons in Canada that can classify, or reclassify the a gun or gun magazine. We think there should be a panel of experts. What we mean by that is that there should be firearms experts, the manufacturers themselves of the firearms, the RCMP and maybe even the OPP,” said Goggan.

Bossio said it is important to hear the voices and concerns of his constituents. He thanked the club for hosting the meeting.

“The turnout was fantastic and I really appreciate all of the feedback I received on a cross section of different issues. This feedback will now be part of a broad range of feedback I receive from constituents on a daily basis to inform my views and dialogue with ministers, colleagues, and government in Ottawa. Once again I would like to thank Paul and all of those who attended,” said Bossio.

Goggan suggested the association has a membership base of over 300 community members in Bancroft and its surrounding area.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Mary Danford, left, joined the BCA Flying Club in 1993. Though she has retired from flying now, Danford still owns her reputation as a brave and adventurous flyer. She reminisced with BCA project manager Pat Murdock, right, laughing about the time she came over Eagles Nest and her instructor reached over and turned the key, shutting off her airplane. He told her, “Now float it back in if you’re so brave.” / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

Airport flying through renovations

The Bancroft Community Airport (BCA) is putting $124,000 into renovations.

Mayor Bernice Jenkins honouring John O’Donnell of Bancroft on his retirement after 40 years of service in emergency services, most recently as acting chief of Hastings County EMS. O’Donnell noted that when he started, Bancroft’s ambulance was operated by a funeral home. / TONY PEARSON Special to This Week

Council gets costing on recycling

After Bancroft council initially received a slew of confusing figures about the cost of the town taking over the collection and disposal of household and business recycling, treasurer, Craig Davidson, presented figures to last week’s meeting of town council which showed that as claimed, the move should prove economical.

Wollaston to go it alone with library

Wollaston township council has decided to begin the process of dissolving the Wollaston and Limerick Union Public Library, and establishment of a Wollaston Library with or without the support of the Township of Limerick.

Wood stacking competition comes to Barry’s Bay Kevin Lockau, right, Les Neville, left, and Anya Gansterer, centre, pose in front of a Keystone Arch woodpile designed by Lockau and Neville who travelled from Bancroft to take part in the There is Art in Your Woodpile competition in Barry’s Bay on Saturday, Sept. 10. Vote on your favourite creative woodpile scultpure until Oct. 8. See more page 11. / SARAH VANCE Special to This Week

Art show combines local industry and talent

It was a race against the clock for the many teams who spent the day creatively stacking wood at the South of 60 Visitors Centre in Barry’s Bay.

Gamers welcome at Bancroft library

Video games will soon be available at the Bancroft Public Library (BPL).

To date, this is the oldest picture of Bancroft’s Hastings Street recorded by the Bancroft North Hastings Heritage Museum. It was taken around 1875. / SUBMITTED

Using history to fund historical site

The Bancroft North Hastings Heritage Museum is hosting a visually interactive trip down memory lane.

Naloxone to be distributed to opioid addicts

A new program is looking to quell the use of opioids in Ontario.

Local activist comes out of his shell for turtle species

A local man is hoping to inspire locals to save endangered species.

New committe for non-profit

Council members from Bancroft’s sister townships have formed a volunteer committee with the North Hastings Non-Profit Housing Corporation.

Study continues for dog bylaw

By Tony Pearson Bancroft council took a look last week at a new bylaw to regulate the number, behaviour, and charges for dogs in the ...