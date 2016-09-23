General News

Jacques Brel coming to Maynooth

September 23, 2016

By Sarah Sobanski

Local director Joey Shulman will celebrate his fifth anniversary in Maynooth musicals with new musical Jacques Brel is Alive and Well, and Living in Maynooth.

Shulman’s Jacques Brel adaption is set to take the stage next April. The musical is one Shulman has been waiting to do since he moved to Maynooth in 1988. His first production was in 1989.

The play will take place at the Old Community Centre in Maynooth and feature 12 local singers — eight more than the original four person musical.

“The building has beautiful acoustics,” said Shulman of the venue.

Auditions got underway Sunday, Sept. 11, and are continuing Sunday, Sept. 25. Shulman is still looking for nine male or female voices over the age of 17.

So far, Shulman has been “moved to tears” by some of the performances during the auditions.

“Some people weren’t the strongest voices, but they could interpret song,” said Shulman. “Don’t be afraid to audition. Life is short, and funny. Everyone will be a star in this show,.No one will be support.”

Renowned local artist Arne Roosman is returning to work with Shulman as the play’s set designer. This marks the fourth play the pair has collaborated on. Kim Crawford, who who worked as Shulman’s musical director for Fiddler on the Roof in 2011, is also returning.

“I am patient, Maynooth does that,” said Shulman when asked why he’s waited so long to do this play. “The musicals find me, like Maynooth found me. We had all of Canada to choose from and picked Maynooth.”

Tickets will go on sale this October. Shulman is hoping all 800 tickets will be sold by Christmas morning. Once on sale, they can be found at the Maynooth general store and Harvest Moon. They will be $20 plus a $2 surcharge for “Alzheimer support in our community.”

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Mary Danford, left, joined the BCA Flying Club in 1993. Though she has retired from flying now, Danford still owns her reputation as a brave and adventurous flyer. She reminisced with BCA project manager Pat Murdock, right, laughing about the time she came over Eagles Nest and her instructor reached over and turned the key, shutting off her airplane. He told her, “Now float it back in if you’re so brave.” / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

Airport flying through renovations

The Bancroft Community Airport (BCA) is putting $124,000 into renovations.

Mayor Bernice Jenkins honouring John O’Donnell of Bancroft on his retirement after 40 years of service in emergency services, most recently as acting chief of Hastings County EMS. O’Donnell noted that when he started, Bancroft’s ambulance was operated by a funeral home. / TONY PEARSON Special to This Week

Council gets costing on recycling

After Bancroft council initially received a slew of confusing figures about the cost of the town taking over the collection and disposal of household and business recycling, treasurer, Craig Davidson, presented figures to last week’s meeting of town council which showed that as claimed, the move should prove economical.

Wollaston to go it alone with library

Wollaston township council has decided to begin the process of dissolving the Wollaston and Limerick Union Public Library, and establishment of a Wollaston Library with or without the support of the Township of Limerick.

Wood stacking competition comes to Barry’s Bay Kevin Lockau, right, Les Neville, left, and Anya Gansterer, centre, pose in front of a Keystone Arch woodpile designed by Lockau and Neville who travelled from Bancroft to take part in the There is Art in Your Woodpile competition in Barry’s Bay on Saturday, Sept. 10. Vote on your favourite creative woodpile scultpure until Oct. 8. See more page 11. / SARAH VANCE Special to This Week

Art show combines local industry and talent

It was a race against the clock for the many teams who spent the day creatively stacking wood at the South of 60 Visitors Centre in Barry’s Bay.

Gamers welcome at Bancroft library

Video games will soon be available at the Bancroft Public Library (BPL).

To date, this is the oldest picture of Bancroft’s Hastings Street recorded by the Bancroft North Hastings Heritage Museum. It was taken around 1875. / SUBMITTED

Using history to fund historical site

The Bancroft North Hastings Heritage Museum is hosting a visually interactive trip down memory lane.

Naloxone to be distributed to opioid addicts

A new program is looking to quell the use of opioids in Ontario.

Local activist comes out of his shell for turtle species

A local man is hoping to inspire locals to save endangered species.

New committe for non-profit

Council members from Bancroft’s sister townships have formed a volunteer committee with the North Hastings Non-Profit Housing Corporation.

Study continues for dog bylaw

By Tony Pearson Bancroft council took a look last week at a new bylaw to regulate the number, behaviour, and charges for dogs in the ...