Jacques Brel coming to Maynooth

September 23, 2016

By Sarah Sobanski

Local director Joey Shulman will celebrate his fifth anniversary in Maynooth musicals with new musical Jacques Brel is Alive and Well, and Living in Maynooth.

Shulman’s Jacques Brel adaption is set to take the stage next April. The musical is one Shulman has been waiting to do since he moved to Maynooth in 1988. His first production was in 1989.

The play will take place at the Old Community Centre in Maynooth and feature 12 local singers — eight more than the original four person musical.

“The building has beautiful acoustics,” said Shulman of the venue.

Auditions got underway Sunday, Sept. 11, and are continuing Sunday, Sept. 25. Shulman is still looking for nine male or female voices over the age of 17.

So far, Shulman has been “moved to tears” by some of the performances during the auditions.

“Some people weren’t the strongest voices, but they could interpret song,” said Shulman. “Don’t be afraid to audition. Life is short, and funny. Everyone will be a star in this show,.No one will be support.”

Renowned local artist Arne Roosman is returning to work with Shulman as the play’s set designer. This marks the fourth play the pair has collaborated on. Kim Crawford, who who worked as Shulman’s musical director for Fiddler on the Roof in 2011, is also returning.

“I am patient, Maynooth does that,” said Shulman when asked why he’s waited so long to do this play. “The musicals find me, like Maynooth found me. We had all of Canada to choose from and picked Maynooth.”

Tickets will go on sale this October. Shulman is hoping all 800 tickets will be sold by Christmas morning. Once on sale, they can be found at the Maynooth general store and Harvest Moon. They will be $20 plus a $2 surcharge for “Alzheimer support in our community.”