Headline News

Airport flying through renovations

September 23, 2016

Mary Danford, left, joined the BCA Flying Club in 1993. Though she has retired from flying now, Danford still owns her reputation as a brave and adventurous flyer. She reminisced with BCA project manager Pat Murdock, right, laughing about the time she came over Eagles Nest and her instructor reached over and turned the key, shutting off her airplane. He told her, “Now float it back in if you’re so brave.” / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

Mary Danford, left, joined the BCA Flying Club in 1993. Though she has retired from flying now, Danford still owns her reputation as a brave and adventurous flyer. She reminisced with BCA project manager Pat Murdock, right, laughing about the time she came over Eagles Nest and her instructor reached over and turned the key, shutting off her airplane. He told her, “Now float it back in if you’re so brave.” / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

By Sarah Sobanski

The Bancroft Community Airport (BCA) is putting $124,000 into renovations.

After raising $62,000, the BCA has succeeded in gaining the federal government’s Canada 150 grant, which matched the raised money for 50 per cent of the airport’s restorative needs. The money is going to upgrading the airport’s hangar and clubhouse.

“It’s certainly exciting. We feel we are contributing to the community. We’re moving from yesterday to tomorrow,” said BCA project manager Pat Murdock. He hoped the upgrades would add to the recent momentum in community interest in the airport.

He added, “We’re trying to encourage community participation. The end game, of course, is to make it successful for emergency services. That’s the biggest thing. We’ve all got grey hair, and we’re loosing our hair. We need to get some younger people engaged as well for recognition of the value of this airport.”

Renovations include laying new cement floors and walkways for the hangar and clubhouse. The BCA is aiming to make both wheelchair accessible. It also wants the hangar to become a space for community organizations to host events.

“The airport was developed in 1963, that’s what 53 years ago? Virtually nothing has been done to it since then. It’s just like it was in 1963 except for a few private hangars built out there. As far as the airport proper is concerned nothing has really changed except for some maintenance. Yet, the Town of Bancroft has grown incredibly since 1963,” explained airport executive secretary Gary Gaudreau.

“It’s catching up to the needs of the community,” agreed Pat.

These upgrades are just the beginning however. The BCA also wants to pave its parking lot, install a new septic system and partner with community organizations to better integrate the airport as a pillar of the community.

“There are things we’d like to do around here, that weren’t covered by the Canada 150 grant. We’d like to pave that parking lot for example. If you come here in the spring, it’s like a swamp, you’ll go up to your axels in mud. It’s bad,” said Gaudreau.

Gaudreau said the airport plans to apply for the government’s sister grant, the province’s version of the 150 grant to continue renovating.

For those looking to get involved, BCA director Hugh Erwin noted that even those who can’t fly can join the airport’s membership.

“As a non-flying member, it’s very interesting,” said Erwin. He joined because of his love for aviation and the camaraderie.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Mary Danford, left, joined the BCA Flying Club in 1993. Though she has retired from flying now, Danford still owns her reputation as a brave and adventurous flyer. She reminisced with BCA project manager Pat Murdock, right, laughing about the time she came over Eagles Nest and her instructor reached over and turned the key, shutting off her airplane. He told her, “Now float it back in if you’re so brave.” / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

Airport flying through renovations

The Bancroft Community Airport (BCA) is putting $124,000 into renovations.

Mayor Bernice Jenkins honouring John O’Donnell of Bancroft on his retirement after 40 years of service in emergency services, most recently as acting chief of Hastings County EMS. O’Donnell noted that when he started, Bancroft’s ambulance was operated by a funeral home. / TONY PEARSON Special to This Week

Council gets costing on recycling

After Bancroft council initially received a slew of confusing figures about the cost of the town taking over the collection and disposal of household and business recycling, treasurer, Craig Davidson, presented figures to last week’s meeting of town council which showed that as claimed, the move should prove economical.

Wollaston to go it alone with library

Wollaston township council has decided to begin the process of dissolving the Wollaston and Limerick Union Public Library, and establishment of a Wollaston Library with or without the support of the Township of Limerick.

Wood stacking competition comes to Barry’s Bay Kevin Lockau, right, Les Neville, left, and Anya Gansterer, centre, pose in front of a Keystone Arch woodpile designed by Lockau and Neville who travelled from Bancroft to take part in the There is Art in Your Woodpile competition in Barry’s Bay on Saturday, Sept. 10. Vote on your favourite creative woodpile scultpure until Oct. 8. See more page 11. / SARAH VANCE Special to This Week

Art show combines local industry and talent

It was a race against the clock for the many teams who spent the day creatively stacking wood at the South of 60 Visitors Centre in Barry’s Bay.

Gamers welcome at Bancroft library

Video games will soon be available at the Bancroft Public Library (BPL).

To date, this is the oldest picture of Bancroft’s Hastings Street recorded by the Bancroft North Hastings Heritage Museum. It was taken around 1875. / SUBMITTED

Using history to fund historical site

The Bancroft North Hastings Heritage Museum is hosting a visually interactive trip down memory lane.

Naloxone to be distributed to opioid addicts

A new program is looking to quell the use of opioids in Ontario.

Local activist comes out of his shell for turtle species

A local man is hoping to inspire locals to save endangered species.

New committe for non-profit

Council members from Bancroft’s sister townships have formed a volunteer committee with the North Hastings Non-Profit Housing Corporation.

Study continues for dog bylaw

By Tony Pearson Bancroft council took a look last week at a new bylaw to regulate the number, behaviour, and charges for dogs in the ...