Quilt show returns to Bancroft

September 29, 2016
The ninth biannual quilt show took place at the curling club in Bancroft Saturday, Sept. 24. President chair of this year’s quilt show Mary Kelly, far right, and treasurer Pat Anderton, stand in front of Patricia Liverseeds’s beautiful quilt. Kelly said the show was very successful and received an overwhelmingly positive response from those who visited and stopped to chat. This year at the show there was a bed turning event where historical quilts were individually displayed with an accompanying story. Donna Ireland and Betty Stringer, below, are holding up one of 21 quilts submitted for the event. Bev Sleeper, top right, was also a guest of the show this year. She showed off her incredibly detailed miniature shops which she started crafting as a hobby.
/ SARAH SOBANSKI Staff