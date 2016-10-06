Councillor sets sights for MPP

Town of Bancroft Councillor Tracy McGibbon announced Sunday, Oct. 2 that she will be seeking to represent the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party for in Hastings—Lennox and Addington. / SUBMITTED

By Sarah Sobanski

Town of Bancroft Councillor Tracy McGibbon could be the area’s next MPP.

McGibbon has announced she’s seeking nomination to represent the Ontario Provincial Conservative Party in the 2018 provincial race for MPP of Hastings—Lennox and Addington.

“I’ve been intrigued for quite some time. It’s the different stepping stones, from being involved in various committees in town, to being on council, to seeing what we can and can’t do at the local level – a lot of which is dictated by the provincial government,” explained McGibbon on why she has decided to seek the nomination.

She added her experience on town council has given her a unique perspective of the needs of rural Ontario.

“What I have learned in municipal government is applicable with the province,” said McGibbon. “I care about people and I care about our province. I want to do what I can to invest in our province and help make a difference.”

Prince Edwards—Hastings MPP Todd Smith attended McGibbon’s announcement barbecue at the Heart of the Park in Bancroft Sunday, Oct. 2.

Smith announced earlier this year that he’ll be running for the Bay of Quinte riding in 2018 after the province revised its election boundaries. Instead of Prince Edward—Hastings, there is now a Bay of Quinte riding and a Hastings—Lennox and Addington riding.

“Under the Wynne government we’ve experienced hardships impacting our families, children, seniors and business owners making it less and less affordable to live and do business in Ontario. We’ve seen skyrocketing electricity rates, excessive taxes, red tape, job losses and cut backs in healthcare and education. My community and rural Ontario are feeling the pain and I want to do something about it,” said McGibbon.

The announcement comes just shortly after McGibbon was selected to join the Conservative’s Ontario Natural Resources and Forestry Policy Action Committee.

“I feel that rural Ontario has a huge amount to contribute to natural resource policy.”

McGibbon was elected to Bancroft council in 2014. She is currently the recreation co-ordinator for Bancroft Community Transit’s Heart of the Park and serves as chair of the North Hastings Family Health Team board of directors.

“As a parent, I believe we have a responsibility to give our kids the chance for a better future. That’s why I want to represent Hastings-Lennox and Addington at Queen’s Park. It’s time to revive Ontario.”

As of Oct. 4 former MP Daryl Kramp had also thrown his hat in the ring for nomination. No other candidates have come forward.