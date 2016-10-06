Bancroft Auto Body Atom Jets fight hard over weekend

October 6, 2016

The Bancroft Auto Body Atom Jets were in Gananoque on Saturday for their first season game. With much excitement and anticipation the kids came out flying.

Gananoque opened the scoring half way through the first to give them the 1-0 lead going into the second period. The Jets‘ Ben Dynes sniped one to tie the game, assisted by Logan Toupin. Gananonque answered back but didn’t hold the lead long as Toupin got another by their goalie, assisted by Dynes and Parker Fergusson. With a tie game going into the third, the Jets could not hold off Gananoque, ending in a 5-2 loss. Cameron Wood faced many shots and played a great first game.

On Sunday, the Jets travelled to Stirling to take on the Blues. The Jets came out flying, wanting to redeem themselves and give their dedicated fans an exciting game. Brady O’Connor opened the scoring for Bancroft with assists going to Fergusson and Owen Plunkett. With the lead going into the second, the Blues managed to get two by Liam Gibson to take the lead 2-1 going into the third. The Jets were not having any of it. Isaac Laundry tied the game up halfway through the third with assists going to O’Connor and Toupin. Lots of shots were taken to keep the fans standing and cheering but the tie was not to be broken. Liam Gibson played a solid game between the pipes for the Jets.

The Jets first home game is Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. against Napanee. Come on out and cheer them on.

Submitted by Melissa Armstrong

Bierworth Readi-mix Bantam Jets host Mineral Capital Cup Tournament

The Bierworth Readi-mix Bantam Jets hosted the Mineral Capital Cup on Saturday, Oct. 1. They started it off with the first preliminary game where they met up with Clarence Rockland. The Jets had trouble staying out of the box and were unable to find the back of the net. They fell to Clarence Rockland 2-0.

Next up, they faced off against Stirling. Less than a minute in, the Jets were up 2-0 with goals by Ray Redmond (assisted by Gage Green) and Jared McCaskie (assisted by Brodie Cooney). Stirling added one of their own and the first ended 2-1 Jets. Both teams added a goal in the second to make it 3-2 heading into the third, Jets goal by Cooney, assisted by McCaskie. Both teams battled in the third and in the dying seconds, McCaskie sealed the game for the Jets, scoring an empty netter, unassisted. Jets won 4-2.

In the B final, it was the Jets against the Highland Storm. The Jets were unable to weather the Storm and they lost 3-0.

The Jets next games are Friday, Oct. 7, versus Frontenac at 7 p.m. and Saturday Oct. 8, versus Loyalist at 6 p.m., both at home.

Submitted by Stacy McCaskie

Vito’s Pizzeria Peewee Jets clinch three wins

The Vito’s Pizzeria Peewee Jets put in a strong effort in their three league games over the weekend and were rewarded with winning results.

On Friday, Sept. 30, the Peewees began their weekend at home and skated their way to a convincing 6-2 win over the Brighton Braves. Eric Hall and Tyson Carr each scored a pair of goals in the game while Cody Switzer and Keegan Anderson chipped in with singles. Collecting assists on the goals was Trevor McDowell, Anderson, Owen Fergusson, Brady Hunt, James Armstrong (2), Colson Jenkins and Tanner Potts. Ben Landry went the distance in the Jets’ cage.

Oct. 1 saw the Peewees ring in a new month with trip down the 401 for a tilt with the Napanee Stars. The Stars managed to jump out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first, but that would be all the Jets would allow as their offence went to work scoring 5 unanswered goals to take the win by a score of 5-2. Scoring for the Jets was Jenkins (2), Carr, Hall and Connor Sobry. Pitching in with the helpers was Anderson (3), Carr, Fergusson (2), Switzer, Sobry, Armstrong and McDowell. Landry handled the goaltending duties for the Peewees.

The final game of the weekend saw the Peewees take to the road again to face the Otonabee Wolves. The Peewees delivered a strong team effort at both ends of the rink and ultimately earned a very dominant 13-1 win. Jenkins was on fire and managed to find the back of the Wolves’ net 6 times while Anderson potted two. Also scoring for the Peewees was Carr, Ryker Huygens, McDowell, Sobry and Hunt. Assisting on the goals was Switzer (2), Anderson (3), Jenkins, Sobry (2), Fergusson (5), Armstong, Carr, McDowell, Huygens and Potts. Phillip Cannon was solid between the pipes for the Peewees.

The Peewees head out on the road again on Sat, Oct 8th to meet the Gananoque Islanders and will play host to the Tweed Hawks on Oct 11th at 7pm at NHCC. Come on out and cheer on your Peewees!

Submitted by Tanya Carr

Leveque Brothers/Rock Breakers Peewee Girls kick off regular

season

The Leveque Brothers/Rock Breakers Peewee Girls started their season off in Haliburton on Saturday against West Northumberland. Having met them once previous in a tournament the girls knew what to expect from this new team that was added to the loop. Emma Tidey got things started early in the first period netting one, assisted by Mackenzie Hudder. The second period saw a lot of back and forth action with great saves from both ends of the ice. With a tie game going into the third the Jets struck again with her first goal of the season by Megan Jenkins, assisted by Tidey. West Northumberland answered right back with one of their own to leave the rest of the third as a nail biter. The Jets pulled off the win by a score of 2-1 and saw some great goaltending from Bella Smolen.

Sunday they travelled to Peterborough to take on their rivals the Ice Kats. The game was delayed due to a power outage but the girls kept busy playing soccer while they waited. Taking their warm legs into the game they came out skating hard. With a scoreless first period the girls turned it up a notch and scored the first goal of the game halfway through the second by Olivia Villamere, assisted by Emily Alexander.

With the team fired up and four seconds left in the second Jenkins sniped our second goal, assisted by Villamere and Tidey to give us a two goal lead going into the third. Within a minute of her first goal of the game Jenkins found the back of the net again assisted by Peyton Armstrong. The Jets were on a role scoring three more goals by Armstrong, Villamere and Tidey to finish the game off at 6-1. Great team play was shown from every skater on the ice and were rewarded with the two “W’s” of the season.

Come out and watch these fast flying girls as they take on West Northumberland at home in Bancroft on Saturday. Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Submitted by Melissa Armstrong

Midget B Girls hit the road to win

The Bancroft I.D.A/Red Eagle Family Campground Midget B Girls opened their 2016-’17 season on the road Saturday afternoon in Lakefield against the Ennismore Eagles. The Jets jumped out to an early first period lead with Sara Switzer’s wrister from the point. Bancroft added two moretallies with Bailey Wiltshire’s wrister from the point and Switzer’s second off a sweet rush in the first period to give the Jets a lead they would not give up. After a scoreless second period, Jamie Little finished off a dandy dangle and Kenndal Marsden went five-hole in the third period to give the Jets a solid first win in their opening game of the season.

Katie Hoover stopped all Eagle shooters in the 5-0 shut out win. Great start girls … your patience and puck possession proved the difference.

On Sunday, the Jets flew into Frankford for an evening tilt on the road against the Cold Creek Comets. Looking to build on the success of their first game out of the gate, the Jets took a first period lead with Jamie Little’s wrister from the point off a quickly won face off in the Comet end. Kenndal Marsden added the only other Bancroft tally in the second period slipping another high slot wrister past the fooled Comet tender.

Cold Creek missed a few key chances in the second period to tie the game, and were unable to find the twine the rest of the game as Katie Hoover

stopped all Comet shooters to secure the shut out 2-0 win. A nice follow-up effort girls controlling the puck and the pace of the game.

Keep the focus Jets and use the 2 week Thanksgiving hiatus to prepare for

our next game ….. our first home game, against the Keene Wolverines in Bancroft on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 4:30 p.m.

Submitted by Dan Marsden