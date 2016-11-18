New gym wants locals to LiveFit

November 18, 2016

LiveFit gym trainers Lee Ann Freymond, Jenny Bierworth, Kelli Nicholas, owner Amanda Stone and MILO Fitness’s John Tait celebrate the opening of the gym in Bancroft’s downtown core on Nov. 1.

/ SUBMITTED

By Sarah Sobanski

“In 2010 I decided I would go to the gym for the first time myself. It evolved from there. Now I couldn’t imagine my life without it,” said new local gym owner Amanda Stone following the opening of LiveFit on Nov. 1. She’s partnered with MILO Fitness to give community-oriented working out a home in Bancroft.

Stone has lost 80 pounds, 65 inches and 14 per cent of her body fat since she began working out. Her dream to have her own gym and inspire people to change their lifestyles for the better came naturally.

“Even if I never lost anything, I’d feel the same because you have a control over your own life,” said Stone, explaining how good she feels living an active lifestyle. “Don’t do this for anyone but yourself because you’re doing it for yourself.”

LiveFit is a co-ed gym in the downtown core. The equipment and classes are versatile for all ages and fitness levels. Personal training is also available — both male and female.

“We have an older man that just started personal training. He’s on his third session and we’re seeing results,” said Stone.

Drop-in classes are $15, and a drop in for the gym is $5. A membership for the gym is $49, with the MILO classes it is $120. Classes run at 7 a.m., 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Stone and her partners developed the price scheme so that anyone who wanted to work out would have the opportunity to.

“The two biggest barriers to fitness in the community are cost; people don’t feel they have enough money to workout, and the other thing is time; people are rushing and no one is thinking of taking time for themselves.”

She figured the gym’s pricing meant that instead of having a coffee or a tea everyday, someone could come workout.

On opening day, people of all ages came out to try LiveFit and MILO training classes. Stone said she had newcomers as old as 71 and 69 attend. Members range in age from 15 to 85. She said she hopes to have kids fitness classes in the future. Already she is teaching a five- to seven-year-olds aerobics classes for children with Heart of the Park.

“We’re trying to be creative thinkers on how to get people in once and go from there,” said Stone. She explained the gym’s couples’ nights initiative which encouraged pairs to come in and workout together. After working out the entire class goes for a beer at the local pub.

She added, “We are a community of people who do jobs like logging and heavy duty jobs. [There is a lot of] heavy lifting where they aren’t doing it properly and that could turn into life longinjuries.”

Even Stone’s husband was going to join her at the couples’ night after her sit down with Bancroft This Week — it was one of his first times to the gym. Stone said she hopes to be a role model for her two daughters Savannah and Olivia as well.

Those looking to get out and try a class or get their sweat on at LiveFit can email info@LiveFitBancroft.ca to learn more.

“A lot of people will see the class on Facebook and they’ll think woah, I can’t to that. It can be scaled down, but anyone can do it. There’s no way they can say they can’t.”