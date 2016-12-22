Support for Coe Hill

December 22, 2016
To the Editor,
These are sad days for Coe Hill. Both our fire chief Rick Middleton and ourdeputy fire chief David Jackson have resigned. We are afraid more will follow. These resignations are due to the lack of support they have received and the negative comments and accusations made. Not only have we lost these two wonderful individuals but other caring, dedicated volunteers have also resigned from the groups they have been serving for the exact same reason. We are going to lose more.
We believe that the vast majority of Coe Hill residents totally support our fire department and other volunteers and appreciate all they do. We believe many people living in Coe Hill are completely unaware of the present situation and would be appalled by it. This negativity cannot be allowed to continue. The citizens of Coe Hill must unite and show our unwavering support for our fire department and all the remarkable volunteers who make this community the friendly, helpful place we are proud to call home.
Cathy and Brian Summers