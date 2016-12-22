Letters

Support for Coe Hill

December 22, 2016

To the Editor,

These are sad days for Coe Hill. Both our fire chief Rick Middleton and ourdeputy fire chief David Jackson have resigned. We are afraid more will follow. These resignations are due to the lack of support they have received and the negative comments and accusations made. Not only have we lost these two wonderful individuals but other caring, dedicated volunteers have also resigned from the groups they have been serving for the exact same reason. We are going to lose more.

We believe that the vast majority of Coe Hill residents totally support our fire department and other volunteers and appreciate all they do. We believe many people living in Coe Hill are completely unaware of the present situation and would be appalled by it. This negativity cannot be allowed to continue. The citizens of Coe Hill must unite and show our unwavering support for our fire department and all the remarkable volunteers who make this community the friendly, helpful place we are proud to call home.

Cathy and Brian Summers

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Resignations add to Wollaston council concerns

Following the bombshell announcement of Wollaston deputy fire chief Dave Jackson’s resignation from the department two weeks ago, five more senior firefighters have resigned, including the fire chief. Jackson, at the time of his resignation, pointed to “a couple of council members” bringing a new direction causing him to feel uncomfortable, and not valued or appreciated by part of council.

Wards petition submitted to Hastings Highlands

A petition has been made to Hastings Highlands council to equalize its voting system.

Bancroft doubles sewer rates

In an effort to stop the growth of its sewer deficit, which is threatening Bancroft’s financial capacity, the town council has decided to double sewer rates in 2017. In addition, water rates will increase by nearly six per cent. So if you are currently paying $50 a month for each, next year you will pay $100 for sewer and $53 for water.

Bancroft Canadian Tire robbed

Bancroft OPP are looking for two men following a robbery at Bancroft's Canadian Tire last night.

Man to petition OMB

Hastings Highlands council has until April 2017 to change its election process, according to a local constituent.

Wollaston Township fire chief Rick Middleton with deputy chief Dave Jackson. / SUBMITTED

Wollaston fire chief and deputy chief resign

In a letter dated Dec. 1 and addressed to Wollaston Township, deputy fire chief Dave Jackson submitted his resignation effective the end of the year. Jackson has been part of the fire department for over 35 years.

New warden sworn in for county

Stirling-Rawdon Mayor Rodney Cooney has been sworn in as Hastings County’s warden.

Bancroft to acquire train station

At a special meeting last week, Bancroft’s town council voted to “acquire” the restored railway station downtown. Plans are to convert the building into the town offices.

Ward populations creating elections imbalance

Council held a public meeting Nov. 23 to bring locals up to speed on voter discrepancies within its current ward voting system. Currently, two councillors are elected for each ward. The mayor is elected at large and the deputy mayor is appointed from amongst elected councillors.

Highlands East council takes first look at 2017 costs

At a meeting of council on Nov. 28, Highlands East councillors got a first look at estimates for each department for the next five years.