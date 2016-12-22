Support for Coe Hill

Following the bombshell announcement of Wollaston deputy fire chief Dave Jackson’s resignation from the department two weeks ago, five more senior firefighters have resigned, including the fire chief. Jackson, at the time of his resignation, pointed to “a couple of council members” bringing a new direction causing him to feel uncomfortable, and not valued or appreciated by part of council.

In an effort to stop the growth of its sewer deficit, which is threatening Bancroft’s financial capacity, the town council has decided to double sewer rates in 2017. In addition, water rates will increase by nearly six per cent. So if you are currently paying $50 a month for each, next year you will pay $100 for sewer and $53 for water.

Bancroft OPP are looking for two men following a robbery at Bancroft's Canadian Tire last night.

Hastings Highlands council has until April 2017 to change its election process, according to a local constituent.

Stirling-Rawdon Mayor Rodney Cooney has been sworn in as Hastings County’s warden.

At a special meeting last week, Bancroft’s town council voted to “acquire” the restored railway station downtown. Plans are to convert the building into the town offices.

Council held a public meeting Nov. 23 to bring locals up to speed on voter discrepancies within its current ward voting system. Currently, two councillors are elected for each ward. The mayor is elected at large and the deputy mayor is appointed from amongst elected councillors.

At a meeting of council on Nov. 28, Highlands East councillors got a first look at estimates for each department for the next five years.