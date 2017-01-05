Letters

Response to Post Truth

January 5, 2017

To the Editor,

I am writing about Sherwood Hines’ article Post Truth. Although some good points were made, there were some points made that could be potentially misleading to your readers.

First off, from what I understand, this is a community paper, and as such I don’t know how relevant the points in the article are to the fine folk of Bancroft. I mean, we’re simple people (as in non-complex). We’re straight-forward and hardworking with a myriad of concerns on our plate such as employment, eating and heating.  As a result this article is not as locally relevant as say the one beside it, which was ‘Tis the season to think local — which was spot on.

Secondly, the article itself goes off the rails in a few spots:

Post truth implies that what has gone before has been truthful. I disagree. There have been many instances where politicians and the media have told us things that have later turned out to be false, “Iraq has weapons of mass destruction,” “NAFTA will provide jobs,” “CSIS does not  collect data on ordinary Canadians,” etc.

Of greater concern is the portrayal of term “populism” and tying it to the recent election of Trump. Hines implies that the majority of voters in the U.S. are uneducated and therefore easily led astray by some sort of pied piper. The author then engages in reckless fear mongering: “kick immigrants out, bring back the death penalty, put women back in the kitchen, allow corporal punishment in schools” — Seriously?!  I don’t know of anyone who says this, politically or otherwise. Is that what you really think the masses want?

I will tell you what the masses want. They want to be left alone and they want to be left with a decent amount of the fruits of their labour. That’s pretty much it. That’s the point that everyone is missing — both politicians and the media -— and that’s why Trump won.  Admittedly Trump is an ego-centric, unvarnished, shoot-from-the-hip type of character, and most people see that. They voted for him anyway because they are tired of the establishment — the polished politicians who say one thing and do another. They are tired of constantly being told what they can and cannot do, by all levels of government. We are over-regulated and over-taxed, with little positive to show for it.

So forgive me/us when academics come along and tell us we need to do more than we are already doing and give even more money than we are already giving often for things that are either unproven or have no local benefit (i.e. global warming/climate change). Most of us are having a hard time making ends meet.

Now I will admit that the author makes an excellent point about our jobs being exported to other countries as a result of bad policy, and benefiting only the elite.  Although I have not lived in Bancroft that long, but I am sure NAFTA was not kind to this town, and what little industry was here has gone elsewhere with little if anything to take its place. That is why we should be even more concerned about the recent TransPacific Partnership — a policy few know anything about. From what little I know it will be more devastating to this country, and local communities, than NAFTA.  Now that’s something to hold our MP’s feet to the fire about.

Sadly, our politicians no longer represent us, and our communities. Corporate interests drive legislation now. By all means voice your concerns, but put all your eggs in that basket. As well, try to become more resilient and self-sufficient. Put yourself and family and community first ahead of what academics, politicians and the media tell you.

If you make that your New Year’s resolution, you will do well.

Ian Moone

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

EORN wants to improve Internet

The Eastern Ontario Regional Network has announced it wants provincial and federal governments to support a $200 million project to bring Internet access to the region.

Town reviews 2016, plans for ’17

Bancroft’s chief officials feel that council and staff accomplished a lot in 2016. They all noted however that the water and wastewater crisis remains to be solved.

Heather Sararas and her mother on the day that they met after 47 years. Heather was “scooped” by a child welfare agency when she was four in what has become known as the ’60s Scoop of aboriginal children in Canada following the closure of most residential schools. / SUBMITTED

Journey continues for Heather Sararas

In May 2016, this newspaper carried the remarkable story of local social worker Heather Sararas, who was not searching, but to her joy accidentally found her birth mother. Sararas learned that at the age of four she was “scooped” from her mother during the now infamous ’60s Scoop of aboriginal children in Canada following the closure of most residential schools.

Ketha Newman stands outside of her family cabin in Monteagle. It’s one of the many scenes featured in her new colouring book. / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

Bancroft backwoods go national in new colouring book

A new book is shedding light on the beautiful hidden landscapes of Bancroft and surrounding area.

Bancroft man charged with sexual assault

A Bancroft man has been charged with sexually assaulting an underage victim in 2002.

Council plans to increase shore road allowances

Hastings Highlands council is reviewing doubling its sale costs for shore road allowances.

Hydro costs hit schools

Hastings-Prince Edward MPP Todd Smith says local schools should be paying close attention to their hydro bills based on provincial school stats.

Town to pay $100,000 for station

As previously reported in Bancroft This Week, the town is acquiring the historic train station, and will be relocating town offices there sometime in the new year. The deal involves the back taxes owed the town by the chamber of commerce.

Resignations add to Wollaston council concerns

Following the bombshell announcement of Wollaston deputy fire chief Dave Jackson’s resignation from the department two weeks ago, five more senior firefighters have resigned, including the fire chief. Jackson, at the time of his resignation, pointed to “a couple of council members” bringing a new direction causing him to feel uncomfortable, and not valued or appreciated by part of council.

Wards petition submitted to Hastings Highlands

A petition has been made to Hastings Highlands council to equalize its voting system.