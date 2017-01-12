DiManno takes peace bond

January 12, 2017

By Jim Eadie

Charges against long-time Toronto Star columnist Rosie DiManno have been dropped after she agreed to a peace bond.

DiManno appeared at Bancroft court Jan. 10 to resolve an assault charge laid against her by Bancroft OPP following their investigation of an altercation on Oct. 11, 2016 at a home near Coe Hill, Ont.

DiManno agreed to enter into a peace bond, and in exchange the assault charge was withdrawn by the court.

A peace bond is sanctioned under Section 810 of the Criminal Code of Canada, and is not a charge, but represents a promise made to the court with conditions deemed reasonable by the court under the circumstances. In DiManno’s case, the justice ordered her enter into an agreement for one year to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, and a surety of $500 without deposit.

“Keep the peace and be of good behaviour” means a person must not be charged with any additional criminal offences for the term of the order. Violating the terms of this peace bond can result in criminal charges for failing to comply with the order, and an order to pay the surety to the court.

By entering into a peace bond, DiManno has neither a criminal record from this incident, nor has admitted guilt.