General News

Wouldn’t you rather quit smoking?

January 19, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

Local young people can vie for a chance at $5,000 if they drop their butts. 

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is starting up its annual initiative to support young adults who want to quit or cut back their smoking. Wouldurather is a six-week contest that takes place across Ontario through Leave the Pack Behind. Its grand prize is $5,000, double from last year.

According to the health unit, young adults have the highest smoking prevalence at almost 19 per cent. This is compared to the general population at 16.1 per cent. The contest is open to 18-to 29-year-olds who live in Ontario.

“Nothing makes the tobacco companies happier than someone starting to smoke at a young age and continuing into later in life,” said David Patterson, health promoter for the health unit. “We know that continued tobacco use through young adulthood is a predictor for future tobacco use. If you’re 28 and you’ve been smoking since your teens, that’s a decade of smoking. Even though young adults may not see the negative effects of smoking immediately, quitting early or avoiding taking up the habit in the first place is the best way to steer clear of the damaging consequences from years of smoking.”

More than 8,600 young adults participated last year, according to the health unit. It said in 2011 an evaluation of the contest suggested as many as 20 per cent of individuals who enter the contest will quit smoking. Youth who tried to quit smoking on their own were less likely to do so. 

“I started smoking when I was about 15, roughly about a pack a day,” said Meaghan Maturi, the contest’s 2016 winner in a public health release. “I decided to quit for my son. Since I’ve been smoke-free I’ve noticed that my body and my lungs — everything is so much healthier now. I want to be here in the long run for him so I can watch him grow and be healthy. I’m so happy to say I am smoke-free now.”

The health unit said Leave The Pack Behind recognizes that not everyone is ready to quit smoking. That’s why Wouldurather offers the opportunity for contestants to choose from one of four categories. Young adults can quit smoking entirely for a chance at $5,000, cut their smoking in half for a chance at $2,500, or refrain from smoking any time they are drinking or socializing for a chance at $1,000. Young adults who don’t smoke can also enter the contest by pledging to remain smoke free for a chance at $500. 

It noted all contestants have the option to identify a “buddy” who will act as social support for the duration of the contest and will receive support emails tailored to their goal.

Registration for Wouldurather is open until Jan. 22 at wouldurather.ca/en/register

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Old Tin Shed to expand online 

Bancroft’s Old Tin Shed has received more than $14,000 towards a new Internet-based store.

Flu season peaking in January

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is warning residents across the county that flu season is peaking now.

Eagles Nest development funding granted

For thousands of years, the Bancroft cliffs have impressed visitors and settlers. Now the story of the first of these visitors will be told, as trail and conservation groups partner with the Algonquin nation, locally and provincially, to tell “The Algonquin Story” along the trails at Bancroft’s Eagles Nest Park.

DiManno takes peace bond

Charges against long-time Toronto Star columnist Rosie DiManno have been dropped after she agreed to a peace bond.

Power outages impact thousands

By Sarah Sobanski More than 5,000 Bancroft and surrounding area Hydro One customers were left in the dark because of winter storms. Between Jan. 4 ...

Wollaston discusses future of fire department; library board has inaugural meeting

Wollaston Township council has appointed Jason Post as interim fire chief.

EORN wants to improve Internet

The Eastern Ontario Regional Network has announced it wants provincial and federal governments to support a $200 million project to bring Internet access to the region.

Town reviews 2016, plans for ’17

Bancroft’s chief officials feel that council and staff accomplished a lot in 2016. They all noted however that the water and wastewater crisis remains to be solved.

Journey continues for Heather Sararas

In May 2016, this newspaper carried the remarkable story of local social worker Heather Sararas, who was not searching, but to her joy accidentally found her birth mother. Sararas learned that at the age of four she was “scooped” from her mother during the now infamous ’60s Scoop of aboriginal children in Canada following the closure of most residential schools.

Bancroft backwoods go national in new colouring book

A new book is shedding light on the beautiful hidden landscapes of Bancroft and surrounding area.