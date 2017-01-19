Old Tin Shed to expand online

January 19, 2017

Bancroft’s Old Tin Shed has received more than $14,000 towards a new Internet-based store.

The investment was announced Jan. 10 by Community Futures Development Corporation of North and Central Hastings and South Algonquin (CFDC) and MP for Hastings−Lennox and Addington Mike Bossio. The CFDC of North and Central Hastings and South Algonquin was pleased to provide support for the integration of new technology with an investment of $14,212 under the Eastern Ontario Development Program’s business development stream. The funding will support technological innovation leading to the creation of a new Internet-based sales platform, resulting in increased productivity and efficiencies and three new jobs.

“I believe strongly that rural Canadians have the ideas and a vast, under-tapped capacity for driving economic growth in this country, so I am very pleased to see this investment in the Old Tin Shed to allow them to increase in the digital marketplace and create new jobs in Bancroft. I wish the company all the best of success,” said Bossio.

The Old Tin Shed, which sells home décor and gifts, will be launching a new online store using Shopify to streamline and grow sales resulting in increased employment opportunities for our area. The integration of this new technology will increase online sales and provide a more efficient customer experience.

The owners of the Old Tin Shed have worked hard to ensure their customers have an exceptional and unique retail experience, whether in person or online.

“With assistance from our local Community Futures, we were able to create more efficiency when processing sales. Thanks to updated modules for our systems, inventory and ordering times have been reduced drastically. Connecting our website with our inventory has created a much more efficient experience for online buyers,” said co-owner of the shed Janis Whitehead.

The EODP advances economic development in rural eastern Ontario. Through EODP, Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) is collaborating with CFDCs in eastern Ontario to promote the growth of new and existing businesses in rural communities.

“Community Futures is proud of the work being done by The Old Tin Shed, a national and regional award-winning retailer and rural innovator. With their high-level customer service approach to the retail experience, we are thrilled to support The Old Tin Shed with this investment to grow and expand their business through the Eastern Ontario Development Program. Congratulations to the Old Tin Shed,” said Jim Etmanski, chair CFDC of North and Central Hastings and South Algonquin.

Submitted