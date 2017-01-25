Smashing good time to be had on Hwy 28

January 25, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

“It is so satisfying to smash stuff,” said SIRCH Community Services executive director Gena Robertson. “It’s not bad manners here.”

The Thrift Warehouse Bancroft is opening a smash room — which is exactly what it sounds like. Bancroftians can venture just outside of town on Hwy 28 South and for $5 break three provided items from the thrift shop.

According to Robertson the items come from odds and ends the shop wouldn’t be able to sell on their own such as a single plate without a set or a mismatched glass.

“Years ago there was a store in Toronto where you could buy plates and dishes and go to the back,” explained Robertson. In the back customers could smash what they purchased. “I thought wouldn’t that be fun.”

The smash room at the thrift shop has been renovated with materials donated to the store. Store receiving bay co-ordinator Don Zilstra, also known as “Red” according to a press release by SIRCH, tiled the smash room. He said he planned to put up targets and build a slingshot for the smash room.

“You can bring your own picture,” joked Robertson explaining a photograph could be used as a target. She suggested the room will be a great space to let out frustration or to bring friends for a theme party like a bachelorette.

The press release stated participants will be asked to sign a waiver and given a face shield and poncho for safety.

Lead store clerk Mary-Ellen Coghlan suggested the warehouse has a great impact on the community and helps by providing valueable goods for fair prices. She and Robertson would like to see the store profit besides upkeep needs so it can put money back into the community.

Coghlin and Zilstra will be at the smash room Jan. 27 for its opening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.