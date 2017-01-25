General News

Smashing good time to be had on Hwy 28

January 25, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

“It is so satisfying to smash stuff,” said SIRCH Community Services executive director Gena Robertson. “It’s not bad manners here.”

The Thrift Warehouse Bancroft is opening a smash room — which is exactly what it sounds like. Bancroftians can venture just outside of town on Hwy 28 South and for $5 break three provided items from the thrift shop.

According to Robertson the items come from odds and ends the shop wouldn’t be able to sell on their own such as a single plate without a set or a mismatched glass.

“Years ago there was a store in Toronto where you could buy plates and dishes and go to the back,” explained Robertson. In the back customers could smash what they purchased. “I thought wouldn’t that be fun.”

The smash room at the thrift shop has been renovated with materials donated to the store. Store receiving bay co-ordinator Don Zilstra, also known as “Red” according to a press release by SIRCH, tiled the smash room. He said he planned to put up targets and build a slingshot for the smash room.

“You can bring your own picture,” joked Robertson explaining a photograph could be used as a target. She suggested the room will be a great space to let out frustration or to bring friends for a theme party like a bachelorette.

The press release stated participants will be asked to sign a waiver and given a face shield and poncho for safety.

Lead store clerk Mary-Ellen Coghlan suggested the warehouse has a great impact on the community and helps by providing valueable goods for fair prices. She and Robertson would like to see the store profit besides upkeep needs so it can put money back into the community.

Coghlin and Zilstra will be at the smash room Jan. 27 for its opening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Gardens coming to Maynooth

Harvest the North wants to garden in Hastings Highlands. The North Hastings Community Trust initiative has begun planning community gardens for Maynooth and its public school students this spring — when it’s hoping to have received close to $700,000 in Ontario Trillium Foundation grants.

Old Tin Shed to expand online 

Bancroft’s Old Tin Shed has received more than $14,000 towards a new Internet-based store.

Flu season peaking in January

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is warning residents across the county that flu season is peaking now.

Eagles Nest development funding granted

For thousands of years, the Bancroft cliffs have impressed visitors and settlers. Now the story of the first of these visitors will be told, as trail and conservation groups partner with the Algonquin nation, locally and provincially, to tell “The Algonquin Story” along the trails at Bancroft’s Eagles Nest Park.

Council pushes free tap vote 

After a series of demonstrations at the Millennium Park water tap, the audience at Club 580 cheered when Councillor Mary Kavanagh’s motion to immediately decide on shutting off the free public tap failed by a vote of four to three. In favour of suspending the rules to proceed with the issue were Kavanagh, Councillor Charles Mullett and Councillor Barry McGibbon. Voting against were Mayor Bernice Jenkins, Deputy Mayor Paul Jenkins, Councillor Bill Kilpatrick and Councillor Tracy McGibbon.

DiManno takes peace bond

Charges against long-time Toronto Star columnist Rosie DiManno have been dropped after she agreed to a peace bond.

Power outages impact thousands

By Sarah Sobanski More than 5,000 Bancroft and surrounding area Hydro One customers were left in the dark because of winter storms. Between Jan. 4 ...

Wollaston discusses future of fire department; library board has inaugural meeting

Wollaston Township council has appointed Jason Post as interim fire chief.

EORN wants to improve Internet

The Eastern Ontario Regional Network has announced it wants provincial and federal governments to support a $200 million project to bring Internet access to the region.

Town reviews 2016, plans for ’17

Bancroft’s chief officials feel that council and staff accomplished a lot in 2016. They all noted however that the water and wastewater crisis remains to be solved.